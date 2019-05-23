The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Alexa Curtin’s estranged husband, Michael DeVecchio, is ready to move on.

“Alexa and Michael aren’t on speaking terms and haven’t been for a while now,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Hopefully that chapter of his life can stay very, very far behind him.”

Curtin and DeVecchio filed a joint divorce petition on May 15 in Orange County, California. According to court documents, the estranged couple, who wed in November 2013, have been separated since June 2015. They do not have any children or community property. Their divorce is set to become official on November 16, according to paperwork obtained by The Blast, which was first to report the news.

Curtin was arrested in January on two misdemeanor drug charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She reportedly failed to appear at her scheduled arraignment hearing on March 4, prompting the judge in the case to issue an arrest warrant.

The news of the former reality star’s split from DeVecchio came a month after her mom, Lynne Curtin, filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 30 years, Frank Curtin, for the second time. The estranged couple are also the parents of daughter Raquel Curtin.

Lynne, 63, first submitted divorce papers in December 2012. “I love Frank but it was time to go out on my own,” she told Radar Online at the time. “Who knows what the future holds, but I’m looking forward to doing the things that I want to do.”

A judge dismissed the pair’s first divorce case in December 2017 due to inaction. Lynne filed again in April.

Us Weekly has reached out to Alexa for comment.

