Several months after coming out as a lesbian, Braunwyn Windham-Burke and her girlfriend, Kris, have split, Us Weekly can confirm.

A source confirms to Us that the 43-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County star’s relationship with Kris simply ran its course about a month ago. Braunwyn introduced her followers to Kris in December 2020, hours after she revealed she identifies as a lesbian.

“I’ve always known it. But it took me personally 42 years to be comfortable enough in my own skin to say that,” the Bravo star, who has been married to Sean Burke since 2000, told GLAAD at the time. She added that she and her husband were in “uncharted territory” as they tried to navigate an open marriage.

“I don’t have a role model for this. I don’t have anyone to go to for answers. So right now, we’re just doing our own way. You know, Sean and I are still married. I plan on staying married … we’re raising the kids together. He’s my best friend,” Braunwyn explained, noting that Sean and Kris were on good terms too. “I mean, we go to parties together! She came over the other night, hung out with the family, had dinner with us. I mean, it’s only as weird as you make it.”

The reality TV personality shares seven kids with Sean: Bella, 20, Rowan, 18, Jacob, 15, 7-year-old twins Caden and Curren, Koa, 5, and Hazel, 2. After the twosome sparked split speculation in October 2020, she told Us exclusively that she had someone “special” in her life — who wasn’t her husband.

“There’s someone in my life right now that makes me happy and I smile just thinking about, but I kinda want to protect it right now,” she teased at the time. “I don’t think I’ve smiled so much. It’s good. I know if you look at social media, it seems really like crazy, but things are really good in our house right now.”

In addition to coming out as a lesbian in 2020, Braunwyn revealed during season 15 of RHOC that she’s an alcoholic. She celebrated one year of sobriety in January.

“No one ever said it would be easy, but thank you @seanwindhamburke for making it easier,” she wrote via Instagram. “Officially #1YearSober… as always, one day at a time #onedayatatime #oneyearsober.”

Sean also applauded his wife, writing, “It’s been a year and you made it…. sober. So happy we are where we are today!”