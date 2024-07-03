Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Jeana Keough couldn’t get away with sharing an edited photo without being trolled by her daughter, Kara Keough.

“Chip McCalister Amazing Race first season. And realtor 10 years now,” Jeana, 68, captioned her Instagram post on Tuesday, July 2. “I remember when he first started. So proud of him!”

The photo appeared to be edited, smoothing out Jeana and Chip’s skin, and Kara, 35, called out the Photoshop snafu. “Take this down, now,” she commented before Jeana’s photo was deleted.

The RHOC alum later reuploaded the same picture — this time sans filter.

Related: Former ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Stars: Where Are They Now? Many faces have come and go from The Real Housewives of Orange County over the years. After 14 seasons on the Bravo series, OG cast member Vicki Gunvalson announced in January 2020 that she was leaving the show. The news came after fellow season 1 star Tamra Judge was offered a part-time role for season […]

“Ran into my friend Chip McAllister,” the new caption read. “Winner of season 5 of The Amazing Race.”

Upon seeing the change, Kara commented, “There’s my girl.” (Along with Kara, Jeana shares sons Shane and Colton with late ex-husband Matt Keough. The boys did not weigh in on their mom’s photo.)

Various Bravo fan accounts shared both images, alongside the comments from Kara. “Not Kara airing her out like that 😭🍊 #RHOC,” the Queens of Bravo account captioned their post.

Jeana was an original RHOC cast member, appearing on the show’s first five seasons. She later returned in a “friend of” role during season 6 before becoming a guest star in seasons 7, 10, 11, 12 and 16. Jeana notably narrated season 15 but did not appear on the show.

During the RHOC season 6 finale, Tamra Judge famously threw wine in Jeana’s face.

“Ever got lemon or alcohol in your eye by accident, opening champagne or something?” she told Us Weekly exclusively in 2021, recalling their feud. “It was maybe a week and a half of [eye] drops and dilated my eyes. It burned. It was like a full glass of wine.”

Related: Biggest ‘Real Housewives’ Feuds Ever No one can hold a grudge quite like a Real Housewife. From the East Coast to the West Coast, every Housewife series has an iconic feud (or five) that leaves fans forced to pick sides. Over the years, Real Housewives of Potomac viewers were shocked to watch Candiace Dillard‘s relationship with Monique Samuels turn into […]

Jeana recalled being “in shock” during the moment. The June 2011 episode featuring the infamous wine toss came after Tamra accused Jeana of publicly trashing her. Jeana threatened to push Tamra in the pool during the argument. Tamra retaliated by throwing the drink, but Jeana told Us that she doesn’t think Tamra’s move was “planned.”

“I’m sure she understands [now] that I cared about both of them and it came from a good place,” she continued. “I always give people advice if you don’t listen to it. But I’m old, you should listen to me. I’ve learned a lot over the years.”

The Bravo women eventually made up, and Jeana told Us that she always knew they would reconcile.

“I always thought we would [make up] because we were all like sisters in the beginning. We watched every episode together at my house,” she recalled. “Our kids all were raised together for five or six years. I knew it was just something she did.”