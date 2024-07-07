Jeana Keough can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to sharing photos online.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 68, took to Instagram to share a snapshot of herself and a gal pal, only to be called out – again – by her daughter Kara Keough, 35, for overediting.

In the photo, Jeana and a gal pal are smiling next to each other, however, their faces were seemingly altered to look almost baby-like with smooth skin, few lines and no visible pores.

The reality star captioned the Saturday, July 6 post. “Campus jax Tijuana dogs !”

However, all fans could seem to focus on was the editing snafu, with users tagging Kara for help in the comments.

“Get her,” one user wrote, while another commented, “You are needed.”

Kara later shared her two cents, telling her mother, “This ain’t it, sis.” The comment has since received nearly 1,000 likes.

Others also chimed in, with one social user adding, “Jeana, we love you but you gotta stop with these filters girl.”

This isn’t the first time Jeana’s daughter trolled her. Kara called out one of her mother’s Photoshop blunders earlier this month when Jeana proudly shared an edited photo on Instagram on Tuesday, July 2, featuring herself and Chip McCalister, known for his stint on the first season of The Amazing Race.

“Chip McCalister Amazing Race first season. And realtor 10 years now,” she captioned the post. “I remember when he first started. So proud of him!”

The photo appeared to smooth out Jeana and Chip’s skin, giving a more youthful appearance, but Kara wasn’t having it.

“Take this down, now,” she commented.

The RHOC alum deleted the photo and later reuploaded it — without editing — which Kara commended.

“There’s my girl,” she wrote.

Jeana isn’t the only Housewife who has been trolled online for editing photos. The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice recently was accused of the same thing by fans.

Giudice, 52, took to Instagram to wish Larsa Pippen, star of The Real Housewives of Miami, a happy birthday. However, it wasn’t the heartfelt message that caught fans’ attention — it was the puzzling photo that came with it. Despite their stylish appearance, fans were distracted by an unusual outline around their bodies in the image.