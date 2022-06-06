Another step toward officially over. Weeks after taking the steps to legally separate from Ryne Holliday, Jen Armstrong has filed for divorce.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the Real Housewives of Orange County star amended her May 13 paperwork for legal separation to a divorce on May 25.

“Jen and Ryne are focused on their family, and currently are getting along well,” the Bravo star’s rep told E! News on Sunday, June 5.

The twosome, who wed in 2013, share twins Vince and Vera, 10, and son Robert, 9. She is seeking legal and physical custody of their three children, requesting that Holliday has visitation rights. Their official date of separation has also been updated to April 6.

Us previously confirmed on May 17 that the doctor filed for legal separation.

“Ryne and I are taking some time apart to focus on ourselves and our children,” Armstrong’s rep told Us at the time. “While we are very sad, we are hoping that we will heal and be even stronger as a family. We ask for patience as we navigate this new chapter in our lives.”

Fans watched Armstrong and Holliday’s rocky relationship on season 16 of RHOC, with the plastic surgeon admitting to Us that they briefly called it quits after wrapping production.

“We separated for a while and lived life without each other. And I think that made us have more of an appreciation for who the other person was and have a different outlook on getting back together and putting in the work to stay together,” Armstrong told Us in February, claiming that they were “much better now.”

She added at the time: “It got worse and then I turned a corner and came back around. It got better.”

Armstrong also told Us that RHOC forced the spouses to “either come together or walk away.”

“We’ve had a challenging relationship and people can be very judgmental,” she continued. “A lot of people have reached out and said, ‘Oh, you deserve better. How do you let him treat you that way?’ But they’re not in the day to day. They don’t know the history. I would say that the show put a magnifying glass on what was going on in our marriage that we had ignored for so many years when both of us were not happy.”

