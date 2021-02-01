Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd is speaking out after she was dropped by the Positive Beverage company following her comments about the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m glad I could help put Positive Beverage on the map and wish them well,” the 45-year-old tweeted on Sunday, January 31, after the company announced it was dumping her. “I’m also really excited about my next venture in the beauty industry, which is my real passion. Stay tuned!”

Positive Beverage’s founder and CEO Zach Muchnick confirmed to Us Weekly earlier on Sunday that the brand no longer wants to be affiliated with the Bravo star.

“Today was a rough day: our stakeholder, Kelly Dodd, was distanced from our company as an ambassador of the brand after the recent weeks and days of social media presence, indicating her opinions about people and the pandemic,” he said in a statement to Us. “Unfortunately, these values weren’t aligned with our tone and priorities of inclusion, diversity, wellness and health within every pillar of daily life. While she remains a minority shareholder in the company, we made the decision today to formally sever ties with her endorsement and likeness with our brand, so that we can continue our charge to spread good vibes and healthy hydration to everyone!”

The move on Sunday came after Dodd was criticized for sharing several videos on Instagram on Saturday, January 30, that showed her dining out with friends in California while not wearing a mask and mocking the restrictions imposed to stop the spread of the pandemic.

In one clip she shouted “Cheers!” in a toast as someone yelled out “to superspreaders,” and one of her friends fake coughed after shouting, “Spread that s—t.”

Dodd later shared a video defending herself on her Instagram Story.

“I’m not a superspreader because there’s nothing to spread,” she said in the clip. “We all got the vaccine and we don’t have it, so there’s nothing to spread about superspreaders.”

“The sheeple are mad,” she added.

It’s not the first time the Arizona native has been outspoken about COVID-19. In April she said the virus — which has killed more than 439,000 people in the U.S. — is “God’s way of thinning the herd.” Dodd later apologized for her comments.