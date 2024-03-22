Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King is offering Princess Kate Middleton an apology after taking part in the internet fodder surrounding her whereabouts.

“I saw all the news about Kate Middleton, and it’s so horrible. I mean, I’m the same age as her so it really hits home and just sending prayers and good vibes her way,” King, 39, shared in an Instagram Story on Friday, March 22. “I feel really bad that I participated in the speculation about extramarital stuff, which, I mean, it still could be the case but it’s not at the forefront here.”

She added, “Just sending her so many prayers and good vibes — healthy vibes — and I do think she will have a full recovery.”

King was just one celebrity to add fuel to the fire as questions about Kate’s health arose following the Princess of Wales’ abdominal surgery in January. One rumor, which King referred to her in her social media post, speculated that Kate’s whereabouts had something to do with Prince William and Rose Hanbury.

Affair rumors between William and Hanbury first started in 2019 and were brought up again by Stephen Colbert on The Late Show earlier this month. (Hanbury, who has denied the rumors, has since sent Colbert’s team a legal notice, In Touch confirmed on Friday.)

As speculation about Kate’s wellbeing continued, the Princess of Wales spoke out in a statement on Friday, revealing that she has been diagnosed with cancer.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous,” she shared. “The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment.”

In a separate Instagram Story reacting to Kate’s video, King noted that she “seemed stoic yet positive” in the wake of the health news. (King also shared a video of herself discussing Kate’s whereabouts after a session with her psychic, that appeared to be taken prior to the Princess of Wales’ cancer news.)

“I feel awful for speculating about her marriage bc a health scare always takes the cake. However, my speculations about her health were eerily correct. But that doesn’t matter,” King concluded. “What matters is that Kate is surrounded by the best medical professionals and shrouded in love and support as she recovers — which she will, fully, and she will be stronger and more powerful than ever.”