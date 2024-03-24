The Real Housewives of Miami star Guerdy Abraira knows a thing or two about planning parties, so she’s here to help Us up our Easter game.

Abraira, 46, runs an eponymous event company, Guerdy Design, and teamed with Gilded Group Décor to decorate for the hoppy holiday, exclusively telling Us Weekly that she followed an “unexpected elegance” theme this year. According to Abraira, picking out green and white florals will create a timeless look, especially if they are set in chinoiserie vases.

“Against a backdrop of crisp patterned linens, the foliage and blooms exude a sense of freshness and renewal,” Abraira says in the latest issue of Us Weekly ahead of the Sunday, March 31, holiday. “Perfectly capturing the essence of the season.”

Of course, Easter is a holiday for the family — and certain elements should be simple enough that young children can follow along. Abraira suggests ditching a traditional egg-dyeing kit in favor of acrylic paint and small, spring-themed stamps.

“We chose tiny flower stamps to keep with the chinoiserie-themed tabletop look, but feel free to create your own color palette as long as you keep it to less than three colors that work well together,” Abraira says. “Use a brush to spread a thin layer of paint on a clean surface, press the stamp on it to apply color evenly and stamp away!”

For more of Abraira’s best-kept Easter tips, keep scrolling:

Think of the Flowers

Simplify your floral arrangements by grouping flowers in individual vases by kind and color and you’ll always look like a pro.

Put the Guests First

Select vases of different heights to create visual movement along the tabletop. Place the tallest arrangements in the spaces between your chairs to maintain open lines of sight and encourage comfortable conversation among guests.

The Main Event

Of course, it’s still beneficial to introduce traditional and seasonal elements, such as eggs, into your decor. If you don’t want to waste an opportunity to be unique, you can give the plastic eggs the glam treatment, turning them into masterpieces by simply gold-leafing them. If you open and stack the eggs, they can easily be reused in a year.

Color’s the Name of the Game

Embrace layers and patterns within a cohesive color palette to mix and match effortlessly.

Make a Statement

Incorporate a bloom from your favorite flower at each place setting to add a pop of texture to your tableware.

For more on Abraira’s holiday advice, and her kid-friendly “Easter Eggs” Rice Crispy Treats recipe, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.