The Real Housewives of Miami star Guerdy Abraira isn’t too worried about not having the approval of costar Larsa Pippen’s boyfriend, claiming she once got it from his father, Michael Jordan.

“Years ago, when I did an event, I saw him and he told me I did a great job.” Guerdy, 46, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, February 29, while discussing season 6 of RHOM and the cast’s “fiery” reunion.

“Michael Jordan single handedly came to me and says, ‘Are you Guerdy?’ And I looked at him like, ‘Yes,’” she continued on Thursday of the event she hosted. “[He said,] ‘Good job, Guerdy. Good job.’ So I think if I can impress Michael Jordan on my events, dishes is nothing but a thing.”

Michael’s eldest son, Marcus Jordan, slammed Guerdy and the other RHOM ladies during the first part of the season 6 reunion, which aired on Wednesday, February 28. Before the reunion officially kicked off, host Andy Cohen visited Larsa’s dressing room and asked Marcus, 33, about the ladies’ frequent questions about Michael. (Marcus has been a fixture on RHOM since he started dating show star Larsa on and off, though his famous father, 61, has not approved of the pairing.)

Related: Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan's Relationship Timeline Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan’s relationship was high-profile from the start. They first sparked dating speculation when they were seen grabbing lunch in September 2022. A source exclusively told Us Weekly that month that the pair are “dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks.” The source also mentioned that the twosome […]

“These women wouldn’t even be able to do the dishes in our house, let alone try to bring themselves into this conversation,” Marcus quipped. “Some people need to just stay in their lane.”

In response, costar Julia Lemigova called Marcus a “nepo baby” during an interview with Page Six.

“Well, I mean you call it as you see it, I guess. I don’t know what that comment was about,” Guerdy told Us. “Out of all statements that you could have made, this is the comment about dishes in your father’s house or your house. Anyway, I stand with my girl Julia on that one.”

Guerdy was also surprised that Marcus had a seat at the reunion as he will join the group on part two or three. “I didn’t know we had a 10th housewife on the show, but I guess there was a 10th camera in the background too,” she joked. “I don’t know, my friend, he was a lot! It was a lot of chiming in.”

Us broke the news in September 2022 that Larsa, 49, was dating Marcus, with a source noting that they were keeping things quiet because of her ex-husband Scottie Pippen’s feud with Michael, his former teammate on the Chicago Bulls. After more than one year together, Larsa and Marcus split in February only to reconcile several days later.

Related: ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ Stars: Where Are They Now? Not all Real Housewives franchises are made to last — or are they? After launching shows in Orange County, New York City, Atlanta, New Jersey, Washington, D.C. and Beverly Hills, Bravo created the Real Housewives of Miami. Season 1, which starred Lea Black, Adriana de Moura, Alexia Echevarria, Marysol Patton, Larsa Pippen and Cristy Rice, […]

“So at the first part of the reunion yesterday, Larsa talks about how she never goes to the media and has no connection to the media, but you have to follow the evidence,” Guerdy told Us. “When we had lunch and I tell her I have cancer and I say, ‘Keep it in confidence.’ She brings up TMZ, [but] who would make a statement that way? That’s not the train of thought or habits. So it was interesting that she brought it up out of the blue and [joking], ‘Oh, I’m going to go call TMZ now.’ So that led me to believe that maybe that could be a possibility. I’m not saying it was — maybe the breakup was real — but I guess we’re never going to find out.”

Guerdy was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023 and told Larsa in confidence on RHOM, who subsequently spilled the beans to the rest of the cast. Guerdy is now in remission, telling Us that she is “feeling great” after undergoing a hysterectomy earlier this month.

Which OG Housewife Do You Want to Return?

“It’s surreal because it’s my real reality, and so, it got spun into a story line on the cast, but honestly this is my real life,” she said of sharing her cancer journey. “I had to protect it at all costs to the best of my ability.”

The Real Housewives of Miami season 6 reunion continues on Bravo Thursday, February 29, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi