Try telling the Real Housewives of Miami cast that they “wouldn’t even be able to do the dishes” in your house and let Us know how it works out.

Better yet, ask Marcus Jordan, who made that very comment in a backstage conversation with girlfriend Larsa Pippen and RHOM season 6 reunion host Andy Cohen. The clip was released as part of a preview for the three-part reunion, which begins airing Wednesday, February 28.

The son of NBA legend Michael Jordan gave his insult as Larsa, 49, told Andy, 55, of Marcus’ frustration with all the questions he fielded about his father.

Andy responded to Larsa’s comment with the line, “But nobody else’s dad is Michael Jordan.”

That’s when Marcus, 33, inexplicably added, “These women wouldn’t even be able to do the dishes in our house, let alone try to bring themselves into this conversation. Some people need to just stay in their lane.”

Julia Lemigova did not take kindly to the insult.

“Since leaving a communist country without a dollar to my name, I have had to work hard for everything I have achieved,” Julia, 51, told Page Six.

Julia, a Russia native and former Miss USSR, added, “I will be neither belittled nor degraded by a nepo baby who’s using our platform to leverage a career for himself.”

Other than Larsa, an original RHOM cast member, the women of the cast did not hear exactly what Marcus said at the time. Julia did tell Page Six last week that he “came for all the women.”

One source told the outlet that the women “didn’t even know about the incident until after the reunion taped. But it was captured, and the ladies have been made aware of it.” Another added that the comments would eventually change the cast’s opinion of the former University of Central Florida basketball player.

“I always thought that Marcus was such a sweet guy and everybody was saying he was such a nice guy and such a kind man,” Julia added. “Every time we said hello to each other before, he appeared to be a very nice, kind man. And then I heard he said these things unkind about us, and so I don’t think of him that way anymore.”

Time will tell if Larsa fires back to defend her boyfriend. The pair is coming off a brief split, but the two reunited earlier this month. Larsa clarified their relationship status on the “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge on February 20, saying, “We spent some time apart, and I feel like we both realize we do want to work on our relationship. We do want to be together.”

Part 1 of the three-part Real Housewives of Miami season 6 reunion airs on Bravo Wednesday, February 28, at 9 p.m. ET.