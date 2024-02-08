For Us Weekly’s first-ever advice issue, on stands now, stars share their hard-earned wisdom on raising kids, overcoming obstacles and achieving your dreams. Check out their words of wisdom below.

Lindsay Hubbard on recovering from heartbreak

“Take it one day at a time until you can add more to your plate. When my breakup happened, I was operating hour by hour for the first week. Then, it was day by day, and eventually, I was able to think ahead to the next week. It’s also important to surround yourself with friends and family — whoever you seek support from — and let them help! Let them manage your tasks for you when you can’t, and let them go through everything with you. You don’t have to do it alone.”

Kevin O’Leary on achieving financial stability

“My advice to anybody in their 20s, 30s and 40s is to do the same thing: Take 15 percent of your salary from [your paycheck] and put it into an investment account and never touch it until you turn 65. That’s how you’ll retire as a multimillionaire.”

Hilaria Baldwin on parenting

“It’s easy to get overwhelmed with the amount of advice, opinions and parent shaming out there. There are a million different ways to raise a child. Listen and collect wisdom, but remember you’re the parent, and this is your child. Do what’s right for your family and apathetically disengage with anything that feels invasive. The best advice I’ve received is to be playful instead of strict. De-escalate a kid crisis by refusing to match dysregulated energy. Instead, emit happiness, calmness and safety, turning it into positivity.”

Billy Porter on shooting for the stars

“I always tell the kids, don’t wait for anyone to give you permission to practice your art. So much of ourselves can be rooted in fear of failure, and that shouldn’t be your driving force; love for yourself and belief in yourself [should be]. [Also] be on time! It’s way more important than you think. Dress for the job you want, not the job you have. If you show up on time and look the part, you’ve set yourself up for success.”

Tia Mowry on coparenting after divorce

“It’s all about thinking about everything from not just your perspective but the kids’ as well. Focus on their peace, joy and happiness and what makes them feel at ease, comfortable and loved. No matter what you’re doing, if you move through life with love and compassion, I truly believe everything will fall into place the way that it’s supposed to.”

Jackie Goldschneider on eating disorder recovery

“It’s important to recognize what might be your triggers and actively try to protect yourself from them. I don’t step on the scale anymore. So if I do gain weight, I won’t even know it. And you can’t attach any importance to a number you don’t know. I also find that when I’m around people who focus a lot on their bodies and on being thin, I start to think negatively. So I step away from that, and I don’t get involved in any fad diets or eating trends.”

Donna Kelce on helping your kids find their passion

“Let your children choose what they love to do. Don’t try to steer them into something. Give them an opportunity to get involved in as much as you possibly can and let them decide. They will be good at whatever they love to do. It’s just the way it is. If they love to do something, they will do it over and over again. [Repetition] is the best thing you can do. So whether it’s art or sports or music, let them do it, try to get them help and support it.”

Susan Lucci on pursuing your dreams

“Oh, keep on going. Keep on doing what you love. Be passionate about it and do it because you love it. That’s what I have always done, and it worked out for me.”

Gigi Gorgeous on living authentically

“The best advice I’ve received is that everyone else is in their heads, so I don’t need to be in mine. Things you may be insecure about, others are also thinking about themselves. Unfortunately, social media is all about comparisons, but you are one of one [and] everyone’s authenticity is valuable. So live loud, proud and authentically, whether it’s your style, point of view or social media content; it’s all valid, and you’re valid.”

Guerdy Abraira on surviving cancer

“The best advice I received was from Martina Navratilova [a fellow cancer survivor], who is married to my friend and costar Julia Lemigova. She told me to start being selfish. That was the hardest thing for me, especially as a mom, wife, TV personality and celebrity party planner. However, I took this advice to heart and made it my daily mantra to make sure I’m OK first before checking on everyone else. My advice to anyone is to release what no longer serves you. It’s very important to remove any toxicity in order for you to have a balanced mind, body and spirit.”

Jillian Michaels on making healthy choices

“There’s so much conflicting information out there… It can be very confusing and very disempowering. I will shamelessly sell you exercise, but there’s no Jillian Michaels diet because I’m not going to make a ton of money off of ‘eat less, move more and use common sense with your food choices.’ I could stop anyone on the street and say, OK, tell me something: ‘[What’s better for you], a bowl of fruit or a candy bar?’ Nine times out of ten, they’d [make the right choice]. Trust your gut. That’s the most important thing.”