Slay all day! Gigi Gorgeous is ready to celebrate Pride in style.
“During Pride Month, [you’ll] find me [jetting] off to the hottest spots,” the T Guide author, 31, exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “Some years I’m the Grand Marshal and others I’m hosting Pride activations.”
The Canada native, who rose to fame as a YouTube personality, has been a fervent advocate of the LGBTQIA+ community ever since she publicly came out as transgender in December 2013.
“I came out as gay before I transitioned. I came out as transgender and then I came out as gay again,” she said in an April 2021 YouTube video. “Honestly, those are some of, if not my best, favorite memories. Searching deep within myself, finding out something different and putting a label on it. Since then, I have gotten married to that same person [Nats Getty], who has since transitioned.”
After coming out, Pride celebrations have become extra special for Gigi. “My favorite Pride memory was sneaking away to attend my first Pride event in Toronto,” she recalls to Us. “I’ll never forget the feeling of acceptance and community. It was a magical moment.”
Gigi’s journey also inspired her to collect her thoughts in her new guidebook, The T Guide, which is on bookstore shelves now.
“It’s framed as a conversation and shines a light on stories from our respective transitions and unique journeys,” she tells Us of the book, which she cowrote with RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Gottmik. “A book like this would have changed my life as a kid. I hope it helps so many readers.”
- I’m in my fitness era, so my favorite meal to cook is grilled chicken with an assortment of vegetables.
- I can do a backflip on land. I used to be a competitive diver and was on my way to the Olympics growing up in Toronto.
- After a long day, I like to spend time with my husband, Nats, and our kitties in a cozy robe with a fun cocktail — preferably with tequila in it.
- The most famous person in my phone book is Miley Cyrus.
- Meeting Lady Gaga when I was a presenter at the Billboard Music Awards was easily my most starstruck moment.
- My favorite book is The T Guide, which I cowrote with my BFF, Gottmik. It’s framed as a conversation and shines a light on stories from our respective transitions and unique journeys.
- I’m going to Portugal late this month! I can’t wait for the picturesque settings, delicious food and epic photo moments.
- Right now, my favorite item in my wardrobe is my Hermès Birkin Handbag Capucine Togo with Palladium hardware in orange. I take it everywhere!
- Sleep is my No. 1 beauty tip.
- My favorite movie is the new The Little Mermaid.
- My alternate profession would be a celebrity hairstylist.
- Céline Dion’s “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” brings back the best memories, especially since it was one of my mom’s favorite songs.
- My go-to karaoke song is the Pussycat Dolls’ “Buttons.”
- Vanderpump Rules is my guilty pleasure TV show.
- I use the [sparkling heart] emoji the most.
- My celebrity crush growing up was Elisha Cuthbert. She’s [now] a good friend of mine.
- Chicken Parmesan is my ideal comfort food.
- My first car was a maroon Volvo XC90 SUV.
- One beauty product I can’t live without is my new favorite primer, Nivea’s Sensitive Post Shave Balm for men. It makes my makeup last longer than I’ve ever had it last.
- One trend I regret rocking is low heels — never again!
- My favorite room in my house is my closet and glam station.
The proudest moment of my career has been releasing The T Guide. A book like this would have changed my life as a kid. I hope it helps so many readers.
- When I was younger I looked up to Britney Spears. She is such an icon in the LGBTQ+ community.
