Slay all day! Gigi Gorgeous is ready to celebrate Pride in style.

“During Pride Month, [you’ll] find me [jetting] off to the hottest spots,” the T Guide author, 31, exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “Some years I’m the Grand Marshal and others I’m hosting Pride activations.”

The Canada native, who rose to fame as a YouTube personality, has been a fervent advocate of the LGBTQIA+ community ever since she publicly came out as transgender in December 2013.

“I came out as gay before I transitioned. I came out as transgender and then I came out as gay again,” she said in an April 2021 YouTube video. “Honestly, those are some of, if not my best, favorite memories. Searching deep within myself, finding out something different and putting a label on it. Since then, I have gotten married to that same person [Nats Getty], who has since transitioned.”

After coming out, Pride celebrations have become extra special for Gigi. “My favorite Pride memory was sneaking away to attend my first Pride event in Toronto,” she recalls to Us. “I’ll never forget the feeling of acceptance and community. It was a magical moment.”

Gigi’s journey also inspired her to collect her thoughts in her new guidebook, The T Guide, which is on bookstore shelves now.

“It’s framed as a conversation and shines a light on stories from our respective transitions and unique journeys,” she tells Us of the book, which she cowrote with RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Gottmik. “A book like this would have changed my life as a kid. I hope it helps so many readers.”

Scroll below to learn more about the social media personality: