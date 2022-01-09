A change in plans. After the Pussycat Dolls previously planned a reunion tour, Nicole Scherzinger has confirmed that their highly anticipated event has been canceled amid rising spikes in the coronavirus pandemic.

“Thank you to everyone who had tickets to see PCD — we are so appreciative of your support and loyalty,” Scherzinger, 43, wrote via Instagram Story on Friday, January 7. “With the ever-evolving circumstances surrounding the pandemic, I understand the decision that the tour dates had to be canceled.”

The Masked Singer judge continued in her post: “I have invested a huge amount of time, creative energy and my own finances into bringing this project back to life, and while I’m naturally incredibly saddened by this decision, I am also very proud of what we achieved in the short amount of time we had together before COVID.”

Scherzinger even made sure to share a sweet shoutout to their fans and her fellow members, including Jessica Sutta, Carmit Bachar, Ashley Roberts, Melody Thornton and Kimberly Wyatt.

“I can’t put into words the amount of love, admiration and gratitude I have for the other girls in the group, and the fans that have supported us.” the Annie Live! alum added. “Stay safe and health — Love and blessings.”

After Scherzinger’s announcement sent shockwaves through PCD’s legions of loyal followers, several of her fellow girl group members claimed that they learned their official reunion was scrapped via her social media message.

“We want to say how incredibly disappointed we are to learn of an announcement made on Instagram that the Pussycat Dolls reunion tour is canceled,” Bachar claimed via a joint Instagram statement on Saturday, January 8, with Sutta. “As of now, there has been no official notification of that. Either way, it seems as though it’s the end of a chapter to an incredible, life-altering experience full of some awesome memories that we will forever be grateful for.”

The 13 Going on 30 actress, 47, continued: “Trust us, this is not the outcome we had hoped for. We wanted it as much as you because we appreciate you all so much and it hurts our hearts you had to wait so long for an answer, but unfortunately, it’s out of our control. … This tour may have come to an end but it is not the end of the Dolls story. We created a sisterhood that will live on.”

Following their statement about the group’s enduring sisterhood bonds, band founder Robin Antin shared her own message to their fans.

“Myself and all the girls have been waiting on the rescheduled reunion tour dates for a long time, all of us working so hard to make it happen,” the choreographer, 60, wrote via her own Instagram post on Saturday. “We have been so excited to go out & connect with such incredible fans and give them what they truly deserve. All of us have made personal & financial sacrifices, but that’s what it takes to be a team player in a ‘BAND.’”

Antin further alleged: “Let’s not forget there are 5 other members of this group who I care for deeply, who deserve to be heard. … There are truths to this situation, I just hope one day they see the light.”

Neither Antin, Scherzinger nor the rest of the “Buttons” singers have publicly discussed the situation and the claims about the canceled tour date announcement further.

Antin initially founded the Pussycat Dolls as a burlesque troupe in 1995. Several years later, they were signed by Geffen A&M Records in 2003 and soon made its six members household names. The band went on to release two chart-topping alums ahead of their eventual split in 2010.

Several of its members, including the Hawaii native, have been teasing a potential PCD reunion since the band’s breakup.

“I really hope that it happens. And I have a feeling that it will,” Sutta, 39, exclusively teased to Us Weekly in September 2019. “I think everyone’s on board. Fingers crossed. I mean, that’ll be an awesome 2020.”