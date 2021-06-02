Jessica Sutta’s sweetie! The Pussycat Dolls member announced on Wednesday, June 2, that she gave birth to her first child with husband Mikey Marquart on May 25.

“He’s here!” the singer, 39, captioned an Instagram photo of her newborn son’s hand. “I am thrilled for you to meet our beautiful baby boy Michael Jesse ‘MJ’ Marquart. … Mikey and I can’t wait for everyone to meet him, but for now, we will be adjusting to our new roles as parents to this beautiful boy. Thanks for all your love and support!”

Sutta announced her pregnancy news in March 2021. “It’s been an exciting year for me so far,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “I got some crazy news to share. I’m having a baby.”

After sharing her May due date, the Florida native gushed, “I’ve always wanted to be a mommy. I swear, I’m going to get so emotional because I’m finally able to say it. … It’s been so exciting and it’s a dream come true.”

The Grammy nominee has been hinting at her little one’s name ever since, referring to her baby-to-be as “MJ” via social media ad sporting jewelry with the initials.

Scheana Shay was “one of the first people” that the actress shared her pregnancy news with, she wrote via Instagram in March.

“Her personal journey and her guidance has been so incredibly helpful for my pregnancy journey,” Sutta captioned footage from the Vanderpump Rules alum’s baby shower. “Scheana, you are a pure and sweet soul! I’m so excited for our babies to be besties and I am so grateful for our new friendship.”

The Bravo personality, 35, commented on the social media upload: “Awwwwww this was SO sweet!!! I’m so happy pregnancy has brought us closer!”

The following month, Sutta revealed the sex of her baby-to-be while posing in blue for a maternity shoot. “Baby boy,” she captioned an April Instagram post. “I can’t wait to meet you, hold you and kiss your chubby cheeks but please keep baking for longer.”

The former Miami Heat cheerleader went on to celebrate her son with a surprise baby shower thrown by her “beautiful and kind” friends, including Jessica Hall and Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn. “MJ is already loved and spoiled so much by such strong, beautiful and powerful women!!” she wrote. “Love all of you so much!! Thanks to my amazing friends for making this day so special.”

The pregnant real estate agent, 32, commented that she was “so happy” for the “React” singer’s expanding family.

Sutta later defended the gathering, which took place amid the coronavirus pandemic, adding to her Instagram slideshow caption: “Everyone was tested and/or vaccinated for COVID before the gathering.”