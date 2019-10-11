



Joining fellow YouTube vloggers such as Huda Kattan and Jeffree Star, Gigi Gorgeous is launching a makeup collection for everyone. And she truly means everyone, regardless of where they are the gender spectrum.

The beauty YouTuber announced her partnership with Ipsy on Wednesday, October 9. “Thank you @ipsy for helping me make my everyday DREAM PRODUCTS a reality,” she wrote in an Instagram caption. “I can’t wait to share more about the entire line and go in-depth with each product, my ideas behind them, the custom formulas, packaging and everything else.”

When speaking with WWD about the venture, she stressed the importance of inclusion in the beauty industry.

“The number-one thing missing in the industry right now is inclusivity,” she told the publication. “It’s really important to me that it speaks to everybody.”

What does this mean for her? That the line isn’t just for women, but she wants anyone and everyone to enjoy her products. “It’s for everyone. That’s the main message I want to send out.”

Though not all of the products have been revealed, the four that have been teased are equal parts playful and class. The items include a sparkly pink lip gloss and a contour brush, as well as a bronzer and blush duo.

She told WWD that these are products she’s really proud to put her name on. “With the beauty community being overly saturated, to say the least, right now… I really wanted to make sure it was products that I personally love and that people would eventually end up emptying and repurchasing.”

The rest of the collection will be unveiled this Sunday, October 13, during an Ipsy Live event in New York City.

Launching on November 1, everything will be available for Ipsy’s November Glam Bags and available to purchase online until November 31.

