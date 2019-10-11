



When one bride couldn’t have her father who passed away walk her down the aisle, she had an interesting idea for ensuring he was with her in some way.

YouTuber Kirsty Meakin posted a video to her channel last month that shows her doing her cousin Charlotte Walton’s nails for her wedding. But there was more to the manicure than your average wedding mani. The bride actually incorporated her late father’s ashes into her nails.

“These nails were made with love,” Meakin wrote in the description of the video. “It was so sad that he couldn’t be there to walk his daughter down the aisle on her big day. This got me thinking….. I wanted Charlotte to have her Father with her is some way or another. I came up with the idea to use Micks ashes in her nails. This way he would be there holding her hand as she walks down the aisle.”

This touching sentiment isn’t only heart-warming, but the results were also quite stunning.

With extra-long tips added to the ends for a stiletto-like shape, the manicurist added specks of the ashes inside the acrylic base. This delivered a sparkly silver addition to the French ombré that was subtly beautiful.

Meakin was also pleased with how they turned out. In the voiceover she notes, “I really don’t think they look too dissimilar to something that you would put into nails.” Adding, “We were quite fascinated actually because, under closer inspection, you could actually see those tiny bits of bone fragment.”

When they grow out, the bride will have them removed and kept in a box “as a beautiful memory of the day.”

“What better way to have used a tiny amount of ashes to bring such happiness.”

