The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Jennifer Aydin has a lot to celebrate on Thursday, April 16. Not only does the special date mark the arrival of her 43rd birthday, but it also serves as her fourth day without coronavirus symptoms!

Sharing an old family photo to Instagram, Aydin opened up about what she’s grateful for amid these difficult times. “Here’s a throwback that makes me so grateful for what we have — #family,” Aydin wrote on Thursday. “We were celebrating my birthday with some of the most important people in my life! So — we can be still in this moment in time [and] appreciation [sic] all the little things.”

The Bravo personality continued, “I celebrate this birthday with just thanking God for my health, friends and family. And if all else fails, we can pretend that this year doesn’t count! #stayyoung PS — I feel great! Amazing! No symptoms since Sunday and I feel better than ever! #oneyearolder #thisyeardoesntcount! #itsmybirthday #tbt.”

On April 8, Aydin revealed that she tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The New Jersey Housewife made the announcement in an Instagram video, during which she explained that she had been “M.I.A.” since she was not “feeling well” due to the infection. She learned of her diagnosis two days prior to publicizing the news.

“Today is the first day that I’m finally starting to feel better,” she captioned the video update. “Keeping my kids away has been the hardest and I’m grateful that I have no breathing issues. My days haven’t been so bad, aside from a lot of fatigue and sleeping.”

Aydin continued, “At night is when it’s the worst for me because of the mix of sweating and chills. I’m taking my vitamins and drinking hot liquids. We’ll all get through this. #staypositive #stayinside #covid19.”

In the video portion of her announcement, Aydin said she began to experience symptoms the week before. She noted that her husband, Bill Aydin, was initially hesitant to obtain a test for her because she “didn’t have the normal symptoms, like, a fever or a heavy cough.” Some of the other symptoms she encountered were loss of taste and smell.

