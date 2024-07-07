Teresa Giudice is shrugging off the critics with a sense of humor.

After fans accused the 52-year-old of Photoshopping a recent social media post, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star responded by playfully embracing the controversy.

Giudice, taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, July 6, shared more edited photos using the same snapshot that sparked the initial accusations. This time, the photo featured a background of a lobby with a green sofa. She captioned the post with, “Loving all the comments lol,” and tagged Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen. She also included the crying laughing and pink heart emojis.

But Giudice didn’t stop there. She reposted fan-edited photos, including one that humorously suggested the duo was joining the hit show Love Island. In this snapshot, the reality stars are placed in front of the colorful Love Island heart walkway with the caption, “two new bombshells have entered the villa.”

Another photo featured Giudice and Pippen in front of the Egyptian pyramids, and a meme showed the two alongside Dorinda Medley from The Real Housewives of New York City.

The cheeky text read, “Haters will say it’s Photoshop, but Larsa and Tre are hanging with Dorinda in Blue Stone Manor as we speak.”

Earlier that day, Giudice had posted a birthday message for Pippen, which also drew attention for apparent photo editing.

“Happy Birthday to my girl @larsapippen wishing you all the best to come. Love you,” she wrote, sharing a picture of them posing on the beach in chic one-piece swimsuits and shades.

Fans quickly noticed a strange outline around their bodies, prompting comments like, “What in the Photoshop is happening 😂” and “Did Helen Keller Photoshop this?”

Despite the critiques, Pippen seemed unfazed, responding with, “Love u so much ♥️.”

She even reposted the tagged photos to her own Instagram Story, adding the crying laughing emoji above it.

Giudice isn’t alone in facing Photoshop scrutiny. Real Housewives of Orange County alum Jeana Keough was recently teased by her own daughter, Kara Keough, over a seemingly edited photo.

When Jeana posted a picture with a friend that appeared to be altered, Kara bluntly commented, “This ain’t it, sis.”