The Real Housewives of New York City alum Eboni K. Williams is pregnant with her “remarkable miracle” baby.

“Anybody who’s gone through IVF or attempted IVF will tell you so many things have to go right for the final result of this journey to be a baby,” Williams, 40, told People in a pregnancy announcement published on Wednesday, June 5. The former Bravo star noted that it feels like she’s “been the recipient of some very enormous favor from God above.”

Williams offered more insight into her IVF journey during the same interview.

“I did one egg retrieval at 34 years old, not really having a clear intention on if I would use those eggs or when I would use the eggs,” Williams explained. “And six years later, that one egg retrieval led to one genetically normal embryo which led to one successful embryo transfer and — one pregnancy later — I’ll soon have, God willing, one beautifully healthy baby girl. So, it really does feel like fate.”

Throughout the past year, Williams has been open about pursuing single motherhood during various interviews. However, she admitted to People that being a mom “was not my dream or fantasy” growing up.

“I want to say that with conviction and clarity; I was not the little girl that grew up fantasizing about having kids and what I would name them and all of that,” she continued. “I had no real expectation around it.”

Williams made history in 2021 as the first Black cast member on RHONY. She appeared on the show for its 13th season before the series went on a brief hiatus — and has since returned with a whole new cast. She’s since taken her career as a lawyer and broadcast journalist to host the show Equal Justice with Judge Eboni K. Williams, which premiered in September 2023.

When making the decision about her motherhood journey, Williams realized she “could really provide for a child in a way that feels stable and safe and secure.”

Williams told People that there’s always a voice in the back of her head saying, “Maybe I should not be trying to do this alone.” She ultimately said “f—k that” in regards to waiting any longer.

“I’m 40 years old. I’m not waiting to build assets. I’m not waiting to build my career. I’m not waiting to travel. And I’m certainly not waiting to start a family,” she added. “I just refuse to wait one more day, that’s where I’m at.”

