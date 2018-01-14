Jill Zarin’s fellow Real Housewives of New York costars are expressing their condolences after her husband, Bobby Zarin, died on Saturday, January 13, following a long battle with cancer.

Bethenny Frankel shared a shot of fireworks to her Instagram Story on Saturday, captioning it, “Dedicating the grand finale to the loving, fun & colorful Bobby Zarin #RIP.” She later tweeted, “‘Here’s to those who wish us well. All the rest can go to hell.’ One of Bobby Zarin’s favorites. Another one: ‘It’s all good,’ and Bobby, now it really is… #RIP.”

Ramona Singer shared a sweet photo with the Zarins on her Instagram, writing, “My heart goes out to you @mrsjillzarin & your family….Bobby will be greatly missed by all. He was a very special person. Bobby – The love and memory of you shall never pass away” with a heart emoji.

Former Housewife Alex McCord tweeted, “One of my favorite #BobbyZarin sayings was ‘One more, that’s it!’ Cheers to you sir, a true mensch. #RIPBobby and love to @Jillzarin and family” while her husband, Simon van Kempen tweeted, “So sorry to hear that @bobbyzarin, my fellow house spouse from the early days of #RHoNY, has lost his battle with cancer. Our thoughts to @JillZarin, Ally and family.”

Aviva Drescher, who starred on two seasons of the Bravo franchise, shared a post that read, “RIP Bobby Zarin. One of the absolute GREATS. Tremendous loss of an extraordinary, strong, elegant, brilliant, generous and kind man who has been taken WAY to soon. I love you Jill.”

As previously reported, the family shared a statement on Jill’s website on Saturday that read, “With the heaviest of hearts, we are devastated to share the news that our beloved Bobby Zarin passed away peacefully today surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer. There are no words to describe how heartbroken we are. Thank you, everyone, for all your love and support during this difficult time.”

Bobby, the owner of Zarin Fabrics, beat thyroid cancer in 2009 but it returned in 2013 and spread to his lungs. In November 2016, Jill revealed that the cancer had spread to his brain, but said in a statement at the time that they were determined to “remain strong.” The couple celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary earlier this month.

He is survived by Jill, his three children from a previous relationship — Jonathan, David and Jennifer — and stepdaughter Ally.

