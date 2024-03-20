The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Karen Huger was reportedly involved in a major car wreck.

Huger was driving her 2017 Maserati in an “aggressive manner” late at night on Tuesday, March 19, in Potomac, Maryland, the Montgomery County Police told TMZ on Wednesday, March 20. As a result, she struck both an intersection crosswalk sign and a parking sign before her vehicle came to a halt.

No information has been shared about whether Huger or others were injured during the incident. Huger’s airbag was deployed in her car, and her vehicle was reportedly damaged beyond repair and was retrieved from the scene by a tow truck.

Huger was not arrested but allegedly received multiple citations from police. Us Weekly has reached out to the Montgomery County Police and Huger’s rep for comment.

Prior to her Maryland car crash, Huger was soaking up the sun with her daughter, Rayvin Huger, on a tropical Jamaica vacation. “The disrespect 😂😂😂 my child @rayvinhuger hijacked all of her make up @maccosmetics while vacaying in Jamaica from her dear mother,” Karen captioned one of her daughter’s TikTok videos via her Instagram on Friday, March 15. “Can we all say, share a little? I had no idea she was filming this😬.”

Rayvin captioned the funny video, which featured audio of Karen criticizing her for not putting away her makeup products, “POV you’re on vacation with your mom.” (Karen shares her daughter and son, Brandon, with her husband, Raymond A Huger.)

Karen has yet to address her car wreck on social media. On early Tuesday evening, Huger posted her RHOP reunion look via Instagram. “ART was the assignment. Present and accounted for!” she wrote.

Karen has been an original RHOP cast member since the Bravo series’ premiere in 2016. While her tagline for the show’s current eighth season — “I don’t ride the fence, honey, I am the fence. You ride me” — is nothing short of iconic, she exclusively told Us that she regrets not using another catchphrase instead.

“‘People come for me all the time. They just don’t find me,’” she shared in January. “I wish that had been my tagline.”

Karen isn’t afraid to be her authentic self on the show as she was inspired to launch a wig line with RPGSHOW after her memorable “wig shift” moment in season 3. “I think many women who wear wigs should own it. And so when it shifted, I just [thought] like, ‘Let me make a moment out of it,’” she explained to Us. “I locked that puppy down and kept it moving and created an RPGSHOW. Now I have my own wig line. … La Dame keeps pushing ahead.”

Last month, Karen made a fashion statement by going pantless during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. She instead sported a pair of black velvet underwear, which she paired with matching black tights, a blazer, a white button-down and black close-toed heels with a diamond ankle strap.