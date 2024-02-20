Karen Huger is the latest celebrity to try out the no-pants trend.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star, 60, appeared on the Monday, February 19, episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in a pair of sheer tights and velvet underwear.

Huger teamed the bottom half of her outfit with a crisp white button-down shirt and black blazer. She accessorized the look with black pumps, stacks of silver bracelets and a simple diamond necklace.

For glam, Huger wore her hair in a blonde bob with the ends flipped upwards. She sported smokey eyeshadow, thick black eyeliner, long lashes and matte lipstick.

Related: Former ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Stars: Where Are They Now? Over the years, the Real Housewives of Potomac series has parted ways with several cast members. Viewers said goodbye to Monique Samuels after her altercation with Candiace Dillard-Bassett during season 5 made her reconsider her time on the show. After joining the series in 2017, Monique and Candiace initially formed a close friendship. Things took […]

The reality star was joined by Dr. Jackie Walters, a cast member of Bravo’s Married to Medicine. For her part, Walters, 65, added a splash of color to the show and wore a bright orange asymmetrical dress featuring a turtleneck and big, billowy sleeves. She paired it with strappy black heels, a chunky silver chain bracelet, dangling earrings and an assortment of rings.

Walters wore her hair curled and parted to the side. She sported black eyeliner, long lashes and glossy lips.

Huger is far from the first celebrity to try her hand at the pantless trend. On February 15, Kelly Rowland attended the New York City premiere of her new film, Mea Culpa, in nothing but a brown bodysuit, fishnet tights and a checkered coat by Area.

Related: Stars Who Can Actually Pull Off the No-Pants Trend: Olivia Culpo, More While wearing underwear out and about may seem impractical, Hollywood’s It Girls including Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Jodie Turner-Smith and more have flawlessly pulled it off — while making it look chic. Turner-Smith took the style to the red carpet while attending the Vogue World red carpet in September 2023. For the soirée, she rocked […]

In December, Chrissy Teigen stepped out in New York City in a gray bra and underwear set, which she wore underneath a belted leather trench coat.

Huger’s fellow Bravo stars have also experimented with the trend. In November 2023, Summer House star Paige DeSorbo attended Bravocon in nothing but a white button down shirt and pink sequin underwear by Miu Miu.

There, she was joined by The Real Housewives of New York City star Erin Lichy, who opted for a blue collared shirt which she paired with black latex underwear.