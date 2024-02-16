The pantsless trend is still a thing thanks to Kelly Rowland.

Rowland, 43, attended the New York City premiere of her new film, Mea Culpa, in a leggy getup. Her ensemble included a floor-length checkered blazer by Area that featured figure-flattering tailoring at the waistline. Underneath the outerwear, Rowland opted for a caramel-colored collared bodysuit, which was complemented by a matching tie. She teamed the one-piece with only fishnet tights and rust-colored pointed heels.

The pantsless trend dominated 2023, with stars including Jodie Turner-Smith, Hailey Bieber, Lori Harvey and Chrissy Teigen rocking the look on and off the red carpet. While the craze isn’t necessarily a new phenomenon, brands like Christian Siriano, PatBO, Prabal Gurung and more showcased iterations of the look at New York Fashion Week in February of that year, creating a resurgence.

For glam on Thursday, Rowland took inspiration from her outfit and rocked warm glam that included a golden highlight and a nude lip. She wore her hair in wet curls, parted to one side.

At the screening, Rowland posed with her husband, Tim Weatherspoon, and pal Michelle Williams as well as Tyler Perry, who directed the film.

Rowland’s bestie Beyoncé and her husband, Jay-Z, also attended the viewing but did not walk the red carpet. Beyoncé, 42, shared photos from Rowland’s big night via Instagram, praising her with the caption, “Dats my best friend! Dats my best friend!!!!! So proud of you Kelly 🙏🏽.” In the snaps, Rowland and Beyoncé were photographed alongside Jay-Z, 54, and Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles.

In the film, which premieres on Netflix on Friday, February 23, Rowland stars as a criminal defense attorney who takes on the case of a seductive artist (Trevante Rhodes) accused of murdering his girlfriend. From the trailer, it appears Rowland and Rhodes’ characters indulge in a dangerous but steamy affair that presumably changes the course of the trial.