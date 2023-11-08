Lori Harvey dared to take on the pantsless trend during a chilly night in New York City.

After turning heads in a fur two-piece by Luar at the CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday, November 6, the 26-year-old socialite attended Odell Beckham Jr.’s 31st birthday party in only underwear. Harvey paired her high-cut panties with sheer tights, pointed-toe heels and a graphic T-shirt for added edge.

Harvey accessorized with layered diamond necklaces and sparkly earrings. For glam, she delivered drama with heavy liner, sharp brows, rosy cheeks and a peach-colored lip. She had her brunette mane pulled up into a sleek bun — a timeless ’do she’s become known for.

Harvey’s night out at Beckham’s bash — which was also attended by Kim Kardashian — came just one day before news broke that she had split with boyfriend Damson Idris after less than one year of dating.

In a joint statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday, November 7, the former couple shared, “We are at a point in our lives where individual paths require our full attention and dedication. We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together.”

Harvey and Idris, 32, sparked split speculation earlier this week when fans realized they unfollowed each other on Instagram and deleted all of their photos of each other. The duo arrived — and left — Beckham’s celebration separately, a source exclusively told Us.

The twosome were first romantically linked in December 2022 when they were spotted on multiple outings following Harvey’s split from Michael B. Jordan. They made their new relationship Instagram official just one month later before hitting the red carpet together for the season 6 premiere of Idris’ Snowfall in February.

That same month, Harvey clapped back on social media when a troll claimed she and Idris had “no chemistry” together when they were photographed standing far apart at an event. “Or maybe I just had on body makeup and told him don’t stand too close to me because I didn’t want to get it on his suit lol,” she snapped back via Instagram. “Y’all try to find a problem with everything.”

In May, an insider exclusively told Us that Harvey and Idris were “equally smitten,” adding that Harvey has her “heart set on being the next Hollywood power couple.”