Lori Harvey and boyfriend Damon Idris have called it quits after less than one year of dating.

“We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication,” the pair told The Hollywood Reporter in a joint statement on Tuesday, November 7. “We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together.”

Harvey, 26, and Idris, 32, sparked split speculation earlier this week when fans realized they unfollowed each other on Instagram and deleted all of their photos of each other. The duo were also spotted arriving — and leaving — Odell Beckham Jr’s 90’s-themed 31st birthday celebration separately on Monday, November 6, a source exclusively told Us Weekly.

The twosome were first romantically linked in December 2022 when they were spotted on multiple outings following Harvey’s split from Michael B. Jordan. They took to social media to make their new relationship Instagram official just one month later before hitting the red carpet together for the season 6 premiere of Idris’ Snowfall in February.

Related: Lori Harvey and Damson Idris' Relationship Timeline Showing off their love! After initially playing coy about their relationship status, Lori Harvey and Damson Idris have been all smiles since going public. The couple sparked romance rumors in December 2022 when they were spotted on multiple outings following Harvey’s split from Michael B. Jordan. One month later, the socialite took to social media […]

That same month, Harvey clapped back on social media when a troll claimed she and Idris had “no chemistry” together when they were photographed standing far apart at an event. “Or maybe I just had on body makeup and told him don’t stand too close to me because I didn’t want to get it on his suit lol,” she snapped back via Instagram. “Yall try to find a problem with everything.”

In May, an insider exclusively told Us that Harvey and Idris were “equally smitten,” adding that Harvey has her “heart set on being the next Hollywood power couple.”

Before she began dating Idris, Harvey made headlines for her relationship with Jordan, 36, whom she dated for nearly two years before Us confirmed their split in June 2022. At the time, she got candid about how her parents, Marjorie Elaine Harvey and Steve Harvey, helped shape her perspective on romance.

“They’re definitely my couple goals,” she exclusively told Us. “I literally was just talking to my mom on the phone earlier and she was telling me what she got my dad for their anniversary tomorrow and I’m like, ‘Wow, you guys are literally goals.’ This is what I want one day.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Two months later, she revealed that she was searching for “transparency, openness and communication” from a partner.

Related: Celebrity Splits of 2023: Stars Who Broke Up This Year While many celeb couples have gone the distance in Hollywood, other romances haven’t stood the test of time. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott sparked an on-again, off-again relationship in 2017, welcoming two children: daughter Stormi and a son, whose name they have yet to reveal, in February 2018 and February 2022, respectively. Us Weekly broke […]

“I didn’t really know myself, I didn’t really know what I liked, what I didn’t like. I just feel like I hadn’t really experienced life,” she recalled on Bumble’s Luv2SeeIt YouTube series of feeling uneasy in a past relationship. “So, at that point I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to date on my terms.’ However, I want to move, whatever I want to do, I’m going to do it. And if it’s no longer serving me, I’m going to move on.”