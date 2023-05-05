A special connection. Lori Harvey and boyfriend Damson Idris are fully committed to their relationship after making their romance public earlier this year.

“Lori adores Damson and he’s equally smitten,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, adding that the model has her “heart set on being the next Hollywood power couple.”

The twosome originally sparked romance speculation in December 2022 when they were spotted on multiple outings following Harvey’s split from Michael B. Jordan. One month later, the model, 26, took to social media to make her new relationship Instagram official.

“If you missed it I hate that for you 🤧,” she captioned a selection of photos from her birthday party. The uploads included a snap of Harvey posing for the camera while sitting on the 31-year-old British actor’s lap.

Before she began dating Idris, Harvey made headlines for her relationship with Jordan, 36. The pair were first linked in 2020 and made their connection public in January 2021. Us confirmed their split in June 2022 after nearly two years of dating.

The socialite later discussed how her parents, Marjorie Elaine Harvey and Steve Harvey, influenced her outlook on dating.

“They’re definitely my couple goals. I literally was just talking to my mom on the phone earlier and she was telling me what she got my dad for their anniversary tomorrow and I’m like, ‘Wow, you guys are literally goals.’ This is what I want one day,” she exclusively told Us that same month.

Lori, who was adopted by the Family Feud host, 66, after he married Marjorie, 58, quipped that she would find success in her love life if her parents wrote her a “playbook” manual. “Their biggest thing I think is making communication key. Being on the same page. Like maintaining a friendship,” she continued. “Still liking each other after so many years because of course the love is always going to be there but being able to be like, ‘I really like this person, I like hanging out with them, I have a good time with them. I can laugh and just kick it and hang out.’ That’s really important.”

The SKN by LH CEO went on to address how important “transparency, openness and communication” is to her when it comes to dating.

“I didn’t really know myself, I didn’t really know what I liked, what I didn’t like. I just feel like I hadn’t really experienced life,” she said on Bumble’s Luv2SeeIt YouTube series in August 2022 while referring to a past unspecified relationship. “So, at that point I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to date on my terms.’ However, I want to move, whatever I want to do, I’m going to do it. And if it’s no longer serving me, I’m going to move on.”

Jordan, for his part, also offered a glimpse into his attempts to find The One. “Of course, I think about it, but I definitely want to try to be responsible with that, knowing how I wanted to be as present as possible,” the Creed III star told Rolling Stone in February. “It’s gonna happen when it’s supposed to happen.”

For more details on Harvey and Idris' romance, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly — on newsstands now.