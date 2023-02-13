A “responsible” king! Michael B. Jordan got candid about finding love after his split from ex-girlfriend Lori Harvey.

“Of course I think about it, but I definitely want to try to be responsible with that, knowing how I wanted to be as present as possible,” the Creed III star, 36, told Rolling Stone for the magazine’s cover story, which was published on Monday, February 13. Us Weekly confirmed in June 2022 that the former couple went their separate ways over a year of dating.

“It’s gonna happen when it’s supposed to happen,” the Just Mercy actor told Rolling Stone about his next romance.

The 26-year-old model, meanwhile, has already moved on with Damson Idris. Harvey and the Snowfall star, 31, went public with their relationship last month while celebrating the Tennessee native’s birthday.

“Happy Birthday Nunu,” Idris wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of him kissing his love on the cheek. Harvey reposted the image.

Jordan, for his part, spoke about his split from Harvey while hosting Saturday Night Live later that month.

“20 years [after my first acting gig on All My Children], I just directed my very first movie, Creed III. But, right after that I went through my very first public breakup,” the Fruitvale Station actor began the speech on January 28. “Now, most people after a breakup are like, ‘I’m gonna get in better shape.’ But, I was already in Creed shape! So, I had to be like, ‘Alright, I guess I’ll learn a new language.’ Anyway, estoy en Raya.” Speaking in Spanish, Jordan revealed he had joined the celebrity dating app Raya.

The Black Panther star continued: “After the breakup, everyone thought I was so heartbroken because when the news came out, I was at a basketball game and they caught me looking [disappointed]. Look, I was just chilling but the Internet decided that was me being sad. Lucky for me, if you Google ‘Sad Michael Jordan’ the first 8,000 results are [of the basketball star crying].”

Lori, for her part, exclusively told Us weeks after her and Jordan’s breakup that her parents — Steve and Marjorie Harvey — are “definitely” her “couple goals.” (The talk show host, 66, adopted Lori after marrying her mom in 2007.)

“I literally was just talking to my mom on the phone earlier and she was telling me what she got my dad for their anniversary tomorrow and I’m like, ‘Wow, you guys are literally goals,’” she gushed to Us at the time, adding, “This is what I want one day.”

The Family Feud host didn’t hold back about his own thoughts concerning his daughter’s split from the A Journal for Jordan star. (In addition to Lori, Steve is also father of six other adult children, including her two siblings, Morgan, 37, and Jason, 31, whom he also adopted when marrying Marjorie.)

“He’s still a cool guy … from what I know. It’s a breakup. I’m pretty sure they’ll be fine. People break up all the time,” Steve said about Jordan on his Steve Harvey Morning Show in June 2022. “Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends. I ain’t heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing. As long as you don’t put your hands on my daughter, I don’t give a damn what you do.”