Lori Harvey is enjoying a romantic — and stylish — vacation with boyfriend Damson Idris.

The 26-year-old model took to Instagram on Monday, July 17, to share videos and photos from their sunny getaway in Saint Tropez. In one clip, Harvey showed off her abs in a pink tie-dye bikini by Christian Dior. Designed by John Galliano in the early 2000s, the two-piece features a metal D at the bodice with a dangling lock. (The set is currently available at vintage retailers for $1,750 and up.)

Harvey paired the swimsuit with a straw cowboy hat, round sunglasses and metallic earrings. Idris, for his part, opted for circular shades and a timeless necklace. The actor was shirtless as he and Harvey swam in a pool while aboard a massive yacht.

In the video, the two couldn’t keep their hands off of each other, sharing several embraces and a few smooches for the camera. The couple also jumped off the boat into the ocean before later riding around on jet skis.

Harvey and Damson have been linked since December 2022, sparking romance rumors when they were spotted on multiple outings following Harvey’s split from Michael B. Jordan. One month later, Harvey took to social media to make her new relationship Instagram official.

“If you missed it I hate that for you 🤧,” she captioned a selection of photos from her birthday party. The uploads included a snap of Harvey posing for the camera while sitting on Idris’ lap.

The lovebirds made their red carpet debut at the season 6 premiere of Snowfall in February. Idris starred as drug dealer Franklin Saint in the hit FX series, which is set during the crack cocaine epidemic of the ’80s. (The sixth season was the show’s last.)

At the screening, Harvey wowed in an off-the-shoulder black dress that hugged her curves. She accessorized with thick black bangles and open-toe heels. Idris looked dapper in a navy blue suit, which he teamed with a white button-up shirt and shiny black shoes.

An insider told Us Weekly in May that Harvey and Idris have a special connection. “Lori adores Damson and he’s equally smitten,” the insider shared, adding that Harvey has her “heart set on being the next Hollywood power couple.”

Before she began dating Idris, Harvey made headlines for her relationship with Jordan, 36. The pair were first linked in 2020 and made their romance public in January 2021. Us confirmed their split in June 2022 after nearly two years of dating.