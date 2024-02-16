Beyoncé gave Us a lesson on styling patterns at the Mea Culpa premiere in New York City.

Beyoncé, 42, was seen leaving a screening of the film, which stars her bestie Kelly Rowland, in a Balmain dress on Thursday, February 15. Beyoncé looked retro in the hooded frock, which featured stripes throughout and a cone-shaped bodice. The figure-hugging piece was completed with a criss-cross skirt with fabric draping her curves in contrasting directions.

The hitmaker paired the look with pointed-toe mules that were covered in black stars. She accessorized with futuristic sunglasses as well as a black box-shaped clutch by Balmain and bundled up in a floor-length black fur coat. She wore her platinum tresses in a low ponytail and donned white acrylic nails. For glam, the singer opted for rosy cheeks and a glossy lined lip.

The Thursday outing comes after Beyoncé graced fans with her presence at the Luar fall/winter 2024 runway show during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 13.

She supported the label in a crystal-embellished blazer that was equipped with shoulder pads and waist-cinching tailoring. She teamed the outerwear with matching over-the-knee boots, a metallic tote, oversized sunglasses and a gray cowboy hat.

The fascinator has become Beyoncé’s signature since the unveiling of her current country music era.

Following her surprise Verizon ad during Super Bowl LVIII, Beyoncé posted a video via Instagram on Sunday, February 11, and announced that her next album, titled Act II, will drop on March 29. (After the release of Renaissance in July 2022, Beyoncé confirmed that the album — which won Best Dance/Electronic Music Album at the 2023 Grammys — is the first part of a three-act project.)

The clip begins with a car driving to Texas’ rural countryside, as a group of men gather and seemingly look at the sky. The car drives off as Beyoncé sings, “This ain’t Texas. Ain’t no hold ‘em. So lay our cards down, down, down, down.”

Her official website lists two song titles, “Texas Hold ’Em” and “16 Carriages,” both of which were released on Sunday evening.

“Texas Hold ’Em” features Pulitzer Prize–winning musician Rhiannon Giddens on banjo and viola, while the other new single, “16 Carriages,” features gospel artist Robert Randolph on piano.