



The resemblance is uncanny! Rihanna expressed her disbelief as she reposted a photo of a look-alike mini-me who could be her double.

The singer, 31, lost her cool when she stumbled across a photo of model Ala’a Skyy. “Almost drop my phone,” she wrote of her doppelgänger via Instagram on Tuesday, July 23. “How?”

Skyy originally posted the pic on her own account in June. In the shot, the little girl poses in the back seat of a car in a sunflower-printed crop top, giving her best serious face.

Several celebrities chimed in. “Woowwwww!!!!” La La Anthony wrote in the comments section, while Miranda Kerr replied, “Adorable.”

Cameron Monaghan presented an alternate theory. “Yooo I think they cloned you,” he joked. “You do 23 and Me? Maybe they stole your spit swab and ran. S–ts wild.”

Snoop Dogg, for his part, commented: “When did u have a baby.” Some Instagram users even mistook the post for a filtered version of Rihanna simulated through an app.

The Grammy winner has kept a low profile as of late while completing work on her upcoming ninth album. Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that she finished recording the project in February, the follow-up to 2016’s Anti. An insider revealed at the time that while her vocals are done, “mastering and more behind-the-scenes stuff” were still in the works.

Rihanna excited fans in December 2018 when she revealed that new music would be released in 2019.

The Ocean’s 8 actress might soon introduce the world to a real-life mini-me too. She told Interview magazine in June she wants to be a mother “more than anything in life.”

Rihanna was first linked to boyfriend Hassan Jameel in June 2017, with whom she is “of course” in love. As for the couple’s wedding plans, she admitted, “Only God knows that, girl. We plan and God laughs, right?”

