Never forgotten. Riley Keough paid an emotional tribute to her late brother, Benjamin Keough, on his birthday three months after he died by suicide.

The Runaways star, 31, shared four photos via Instagram on Wednesday, October 21, featuring Benjamin. Riley included two images from her 2015 wedding to Ben Smith-Petersen, one throwback picture of the duo at a fair when they were kids and a solo snapshot of Benjamin as a little boy.

“Happy Birthday beautiful angel,” she captioned the post along with a heart and two storm-cloud emojis, referencing Benjamin’s middle name, Storm.

Riley also shared Benjamin’s girlfriend Diana Pinto‘s own tribute via her Instagram Story. Pinto posted an Instagram slideshow with photos of Benjamin and an old video of friends wishing him happy birthday.

“Happy birthday my love,” she wrote. “Not much to say just a really hard day. And isn’t it ironic World Series Tampa Bay v Dodgers this year, I bet you’re getting a kick outta that. I love you.”

The grandson of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley died at the age of 27 on July 12 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Benjamin was laid to rest at Graceland alongside his grandfather and other family members earlier this month.

A rep for Benjamin’s mother, Lisa Marie Presley, told Us Weekly in July that she was “entirely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong” for Riley and 12-year-old twins Harper and Finley, whose father, Michael Lockwood, she filed for divorce from in June 2016. Lisa Marie, 52, shares Riley and Benjamin with ex-husband Danny Keough.

Days later, Riley paid tribute to her late brother’s memory in an emotional Instagram post.

“Mornings are the hardest. I forget you’re gone,” she wrote. “I can’t cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that’s new to me. You. There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world. I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you’ve left in my heart. I hope you give me the strength to eat. I hope you’re cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are god. I can’t believe you’ve left me. Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you. I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again.”

Later that month, Riley revealed she had “Benjamin Storm” tattoed on her collarbone in her brother’s memory.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).