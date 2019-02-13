Celebs were out and about this week, from Casey Cott hosting a pre-Valentine’s Day bash, to Camila Cabello putting on a show-stopping performance, to Patrick Schwarzenegger snapping photos at New York Fashion Week. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Casey Cott joined Candy Crush Friends to host an exclusive pre-Valentine’s Day dinner at Dirt Candy in NYC to celebrate an all new in-app special Valentine’s Day feature. Other guests included DJ Vashtie, Jordyn Woods, Tara Milk Tea and Adam Ellis.

— Candice Huffine sipped Nespresso coffee between shows during NYFW at The Shows at Spring Studios.

— Heather McDonald’s “Juicy Scoop” live podcast show at Carolines on Broadway wowed fans with surprise guests Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs.

— Marta Pozzan and filmmaker Billie JD Porter attended a screening of State of the Union at Sundance Film Festival.

— Camila Cabello performed at the Mastercard Presents Camila Cabello at the Orpheum Theater in L.A.

— Patrick Schwarzenegger took photos from the front row at the John Elliott New York Fashion Week show sponsored by Don Julio.

— Celebrity hairstylist Frederic Aspira used Defy Damage Protective Shield on Lady Gaga’s locks for the Grammy’s 2019.

— Becky G put on a special performance at Sony Hall in NYC as part of Sony’s Lost in Music campaign.

— Zedd hosted a master class exclusively for members of Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott’s loyalty program, at Interscope Records in partnership with UMG in L.A.

— Rachel McAdams rocked Beyond Yoga leggings while out and about in L.A.

— Billboard hosted its annual Power 100 event and revealed its list of music’s top power players at Avra in Beverly Hills.

— Daphne Oz snapped selfies with fans at the Jetblack event in NYC.

— Seth Weisser and Gerard Maione greeted guests at the What Goes Around Comes Around Madison Avenue flagship opening party presented by Perrier-Jouët, Absolut Elyx and Avión Tequila in NYC.

— Josh Duhamel led his team to victory at the Mammoth Film Festival celebrity bowling tournament where he took home the award for best director for Buddy Games and celebrated with shots of Casamigos tequila.

— Richie Akiva and Luka Sabbat chatted with Slick Woods in the VIP at 1OAK during the Palm Angels after party at New York Fashion Week.

— Machine Gun Kelly and Maxim Cover Girl of the Year Janel Tanna hung out at Apex Social Club in Las Vegas.

— Diplo attended the Guess x J Balvin Vibras collection launch in L.A.

— Ciara and Jhene Aiko caught up at the CAA Grammy party sponsored by Heineken at Beauty & Essex in Hollywood.

— Milo Ventimiglia enjoyed a five-course vegetarian tasting at Benedetto, located at The Charles Hotel in Cambridge.

— Designer Enchi Shen showed his futuristic streetwear brand’s collection, Seven Crash, during New York Fashion Week.

— Laura Marano partnered with Lauren Oliver’s newly formed creative agency Hookline, for Laura’s upcoming concert at the Roxy on February 15th. They have partnered to create fully customized exclusive Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality content where concert goers can interact in an immersive world during the show.

— Victoria’s Secret celebrated Valentine’s Day with the Ultimate Girls Night with Angels Romee Strijd & Jasmine Tookes at Delilah in Hollywood.

