Robin Roberts may have been MIA from Good Morning America on Friday, August 11, but she’s keeping fans updated online.

Roberts, 62, spent the weekend with her wedding on her mind, attending an event for Mayo Clinic with her fiancée, Amber Laign, on Friday.

“At last night’s dinner Sweet Amber & I received a lovely surprise for our upcoming wedding!” the news anchor wrote alongside a pic of a dessert plate with the phrase “Congratulations Robin & Amber” written on it. “We so appreciate and love our Mayo family. Wishing all a wonderful weekend. 🥂💕.”

The following day, the pair were gifted a bouquet of purple and green flowers from the National LGBTQ Task Force. “Sweet Amber & I received this lovely surprise from @thetaskforce wishing us well on our fast approaching nuptials,” Roberts captioned a snap of the arrangement via Instagram on Saturday, August 12. “Appropriate we got this today since we’re about to meet with our fabu wedding planner to check out our florals for the ceremony and reception. #serenitysaturday 💐❤️.”

Roberts will be back on GMA this week, keeping the party going via an on-air bachelorette party for herself and Laign, 47, on Wednesday, August 16.

“Could 14-year-old Robin Roberts have imagined she would be having a bachelorette party on national television?” George Stephanopoulos asked Roberts on Tuesday, August 8, following a promo for the bachelorette special, to which she responded, “No, especially to a woman.”

Earlier this year, Roberts announced that she and Laign are planning to tie the knot after 17 years together. “I’m saying yes to marriage,” she revealed on a January episode of GMA. “We’re getting married this year.”

The couple met on a blind date in 2005, though they waited years to publicly address their relationship. Roberts opened up about her sexuality for the first time in December 2013 by thanking her “longtime girlfriend, Amber” in a Facebook post about her recovery from a bone marrow transplant she received the year prior.

Years after Roberts was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007, Laign received a breast cancer diagnosis of her own in 2021. “My sweet Amber wanted me to tell you something that she’s been facing. At the end of last year, Amber was diagnosed with breast cancer,” Roberts said in a February 2022 X (formerly known as Twitter) video. “She had surgery last month and this morning will being chemotherapy.”

Roberts commemorated Laign completing chemotherapy that July by sharing an Instagram video of her ringing a bell, a tradition for cancer patients who complete treatment. “My treatment is done, the course is run, and I am on my way,” Laign read off a plague before ringing the bell in Roberts’ clip.