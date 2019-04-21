Robin Thicke’s fiancée, April Love Geary, spoke out after a video surfaced of the singer hugging newly single Khloé Kardashian at her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s 40th birthday party.

The model, 24, was in attendance at the blowout bash at momager Kris Jenner’s house on Thursday, April 18, where the “Blurred Lines” singer, 42, and Sia serenaded the eldest Kardashian sibling by singing “Happy Birthday.”

According to E!, Geary and her fiancé danced to Justin Timberlake’s “Sexy Back” and she watched him perform at the party.

Other guests at the soiree included Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott, Kourtney’s exes Younes Bendjima and Scott Disick, her rumored hookup Luka Sabbat, Khloé’s ex French Montana, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Paris Hilton.

Geary, who welcomed her second child, a girl named Lola, with Thicke in February, commented on an Instagram post shared by a fan that showed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the singer in a clinch.

“Watch there be rumors of Khloe and @robinthicke dating all because of this snapchat of them hugging and talking,” read the caption on the khloekvideo fan account.

“I STAN!!!!” Geary replied in a comment captured by Comments by Celebs.

Thicke is a longtime friend of the Kardashian-Jenners and appeared in the season 6 premiere of KUWTK. He was the wedding singer at Kim and Kris Humphries’ nuptials in August 2011 and sang “Angels” for the couple’s first dance. Geary is a close friend of Khloé’s and shared photos from her pal’s 1st birthday party for daughter True earlier this month.

Khloé, 34, split from boyfriend, and True’s dad, Tristan Thompson in February after he cheated on her with Kylie’s best friend Jordyn Woods. While she hasn’t been spotted with a new man, the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 28, has already moved on, with a source telling Us Weekly exclusively earlier this week that “Tristan has been continuing to go out and has been partying with friends” and “hooking up with other girls.”

