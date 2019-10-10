



Radio silent. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation costars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino reacted to his arrest and revealed where they stand with him after his altercation with Jen Harley.

“He’s not answering texts,” Sorrentino, 37, explained during the Thursday, October 10, episode of the “It’s Happening With Snooki and Joey” podcast. Polizzi, 31, chimed in: “He’s not answering any of us.”

The castmates then elaborated on the nature of their messages. “I’ve been texting for days. Like, ‘Listen,’” Sorrentino noted. “At first, I was a bit stern and I was like, ‘Wake the f–k up and call me.’ Like, you know what I mean? We’re worried. And then he didn’t answer back and then I went with a little softer approach. Like, ‘Bro, I’m here for you.’”

Polizzi said she “sent him emoji hugs and I’m like, ‘Here for you.’ I haven’t heard anything.” However, she assured listeners that a Jersey Shore producer is in contact with Ortiz-Magro, 33.

The How Far Is Tattoo Far? cohost then called out Harley, 31, for her behavior following the altercation. “My thing is, with Jen, in this photo. ‘Cause there’s a photo released. She’s out to lunch with Ariana. She’s wearing a tank top and shorts, and she has bruises everywhere. I feel like she went out intentionally to get a photo of her,” she claimed as Sorrentino agreed. “You don’t have to be wearing a tank top, showing your bruises and the bruise on your leg. She’s wearing booty shorts to show it off. Like, ‘Girl, you can go out with your daughter and have lunch, but cover those up so it’s not a thing.’ She wants it to be a thing.”

Polizzi also defended Ortiz-Magro amid the situation. “We don’t know how she got the bruises,” she suggested.

Sorrentino, who was released from prison in September, later offered his support to his costar and mentioned that he wanted to hear Ortiz-Magro’s side of events. “At this particular point, I’m gonna just say that I’m gonna pray for him, his family, his future. And when I see him, I’m gonna let him know that I support him and that if he wanted any advice, obviously we’ll give it,” he said. “Because there are, what is it, three sides to a story? His side, her side and the truth. So I don’t really know what happened, so we’re gonna have to speak to him first to get his truth and then we can sort of, like, try to guide him going forward. To move forward and put these mistakes behind him.”

Ortiz-Magro was arrested on Friday, October 4, for felony domestic violence. He was later charged with kidnapping and released from jail after posting $100,000 bail. The pair’s 18-month-old daughter, Ariana Sky, was present during the incident but was not harmed.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s public information officer told Us Weekly in a statement that the “suspect and victim were involved in some kind of physical altercation.” When Ortiz-Magro was “uncooperative,” officers used a taser on him.

Us confirmed earlier this week that an emergency protective order was issued, which restricts Ortiz-Magro from having contact with Harley.

