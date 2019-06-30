Together again. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley were not shy about the fact that they hit the beach together.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 33, and his on-again, off-again girlfriend, 31, shared photos from their cozy trip. “Love u @realronniemagro,” Harley captioned an Instagram Story pic of Ortiz-Magro holding her on Saturday, June 29. The reality star stuck his tongue out as she struck a pose.

The MTV personality, for his part, reposted a shot with friends. “What a group we are,” the Instagram Story read. Harley seemed to be grasping Ortiz-Magro’s shorts, which were partially covered by a red heart emoji.

Harley later shared a pic of the pair’s 14-month-old daughter, Ariana, playing with toys in what appeared to be a hotel room.

Ortiz-Magro seems to be on good terms with Harley as of late. The duo took their little girl to Disney World earlier this month, documenting the excursion along the way.

Harley even paid tribute to the Snooki & JWoww alum on Father’s Day. “We couldn’t ask for a better dad dad dad than you!” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for being the best father to our daughter we love you.”

Ortiz-Magro filed a police report against Harley in January, stemming from a New Year’s Eve fight in Las Vegas. She was arrested for domestic battery in May. “They have a very volatile relationship,” a source told Us Weekly following the altercation. “It’s either great or the total opposite.”

Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio assured Us in May that his costar was “doing well,” despite his personal struggles. “He’s going through it,” he said. “He’s on that right path too. He went to rehab and came back. He’s putting his daughter first, which is the most important thing. [He’s] getting himself right, putting his daughter as a priority. He’s still on that same path, which is great.”

