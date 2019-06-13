Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley didn’t look like they were headed to the happiest place on earth. The former couple took their 14-month-old daughter, Ariana Sky, to Disney World on Wednesday, June 12, and appeared less than enthused while walking through the airport.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 33, walked a few steps behind Harley, 32, as they strolled through the airport. Ortiz-Magro wore a backwards baseball hat and casual clothing, while Harley sported Ninja Turtles slippers and her hair in braids as she pushed the little girl in a stroller.

However, the parents seemed to be in better spirits when they actually arrived at the theme park on Thursday, June 13. Harley posted a series of pictures and videos to her Instagram Stories that showed the doting dad holding their daughter’s hand while they took in all the fun. Ortiz-Magro also documented the day in videos posted to his Instagram.

Their family outing comes amid ongoing drama between the former couple, including Harley’s arrest for domestic battery in Las Vegas last month. Harley was taken into custody and held on a $3,000 bond, according to online court documents.

The reality star and Harley have been working to put their differences aside for the sake of their child. Ortiz-Magro’s Jersey Shore costar Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio Jr. opened up to Us Weekly exclusively last month and gave an update on how his pal was handling things.

“He’s doing well. You know, he’s going through it,” DelVecchio, 31, told Us. “He’s on that right path too. He went to rehab and came back. He’s putting his daughter first, which is the most important thing. [He’s] getting himself right, putting his daughter as a priority. He’s still on that same path, which is great.”

Harley and Ortiz-Magro ultimately called it quits on their tumultuous relationship in January after getting into a fight on New Year’s Eve. Following their split, the MTV personality checked himself into a treatment facility in February.

“I decided to go to treatment because I wanted to be a better person, a better father for my daughter,” Ortiz-Magro explained to Us Weekly at the time. “Eventually, all the bad decisions I was making were going to lead me to places that I didn’t want to be. I wanted to be led to the place that I am now – that’s happy, healthy and the best role model for my daughter.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!