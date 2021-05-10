On the same page. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and girlfriend Saffire Matos took to social media to show their support for one another following his recent arrest.

“A soulmate is someone who challenges you to be better, someone who can’t stand seeing you sad, someone who stays faithful, loyal and committed to you, someone who helps take care of you when you’re sick, someone who stands by your side through the good days and the bad days, and someone who wants to grow old and grey with you,” read the quote that Ortiz-Magro, 35, and Matos, 29, each shared via their respective Instagram Stories on Monday, May 10.

The pair accompanied the message with photos of them spending time together.

This joint display of love between the couple comes after the Jersey Shore star was arrested for domestic violence on April 22. Ortiz-Magro was not charged and was released the next day after posting a $100,000 bond. The eyelash technician publicly stood by him at the time.

“Ronnie and I are fine,” she wrote in an Instagram story following her boyfriend’s release. “There is a lot of misleading information floating around out there. With anybody who reached out with concern I appreciate it with all my heart, but everything that’s being portrayed out there are not facts. I don’t think it’s fair that people are using false accusations to gain attention.”

She concluded, “Please leave Ron and I alone. You don’t know what someone is going through at the end of the day. Don’t believe everything you hear or read online. I’d appreciate privacy please. Thanks for all your support.”

Ortiz-Magro, who is still under investigation for the misdemeanor, made a statement about the situation after his release as well.

“I am grateful for all of my real friends,” he wrote via his Instagram Story at the time. “Being by myself the last few weeks — I take all experiences as lessons.”

He added, “You learn who really cares about you when your [sic] down and out and than [sic] you see who doesn’t! But I guess they call it the weeding process. Thank you to my real friends who haven’t left my side and haven’t betrayed me.”

Matos and Ortiz-Magro made their relationship Instagram official in November 2020 and have continued to share glimpses of their romance on social media.

On Monday, Ortiz-Magro also posted a photo of his 3-year-old daughter, Ariana, whom he shares with ex Jen Harley. The licensed realtor, 32, celebrated Mother’s Day with her little girl solo.

While Us Weekly confirmed the MTV star’s arrest did not involve Harley, the toddler was in Ortiz-Magro’s care when the alleged altercation occurred. According to a source, Harley was nervous about how her ex acted with their daughter prior to his arrest.

“Jen has been concerned about his behavior in front of Ariana and it’s been an issue she’s been worried about,” an insider exclusively revealed in April. “She knows he always has this pattern and that he does not change.”

Us has reached out to Ortiz-Magro for comment.

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.