Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Receives Plea Deal in Domestic Violence Case

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has accepted a plea deal in his domestic violence case against his ex-girlfriend Jen Harley, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 34, pleaded no contest to one count of domestic battery and one count of resisting arrest, according to Rob Wilcox, spokesman for the L.A. City Attorney’s Office. Ortiz-Magro has been placed on probation for 36 months and must serve 30 days of community labor in his state of residence, Nevada. The MTV personality will also be required to pay $20,000 to the Jewish Family Services of L.A., a women’s shelter in Los Angeles.

Additionally, he must abide by the three-year protection order in the case and complete a 52-week domestic violence program in Nevada. A source tells Us that Ortiz-Magro began taking the classes about three months ago “on his own free will, not because he was ordered.”

Ortiz-Magro was arrested in October 2019 after an altercation at an Airbnb in Los Angeles, where he allegedly hit Harley, 32, and took their 2-year-old daughter, Ariana, to Disneyland hours after a protective order against him was lifted. Later that month, he was charged with seven misdemeanors, including domestic violence, child endangerment, brandishing a weapon, criminal threats, false imprisonment, and two counts of resisting arrest. Ortiz-Magro denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty to the charges in November 2019.

Two of the charges, brandishing a deadly weapon and making criminal threats, were dropped in February.

Harley was issued an emergency protective order against Ortiz-Magro at the time of his arrest, which was in place for one week and later extended.

A source told Us in April that Ortiz-Magro is missing his daughter amid his legal troubles.

“Ron would love nothing more than to see his daughter,” the insider said at the time. “That’s his top priority, and he misses her every single minute he isn’t with her. He can’t wait until he is legally able to be with her again.”

The source added, “He has a court order that started from the original incident that prohibits him from seeing [Ariana] — he legally cannot see his own daughter — so he has been following the court order.”

Later the same month, Harley told In Touch that Ortiz-Magro has not seen Ariana “in months” due to the court order. “We have no contact. We’re not even allowed to talk to each other,” she said at the time.