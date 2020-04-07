Ronnie Ortiz-Magro longs for the day when he can reunite with his 2-year-old daughter, Ariana, who has been in the custody of her mother, Jen Harley, for months due to a court order.

“Ron would love nothing more than to see his daughter,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “That’s his top priority, and he misses her every single minute he isn’t with her. He can’t wait until he is legally able to be with her again.”

Harley, 32, was granted an emergency protective order against the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 34, in October 2019 after he was arrested over an alleged altercation between the former couple. The following month, he pleaded not guilty to seven charges, including domestic violence and willful child endangerment. Two of the charges, brandishing a deadly weapon and making criminal threats, were dropped in February.

“He has a court order that started from the original incident that prohibits him from seeing [Ariana] — he legally cannot see his own daughter — so he has been following the court order,” the source tells Us.

The news comes hours after Harley told In Touch that Ortiz-Magro has not seen their daughter, who turned 2 on April 3, “in months.” She added, “We have no contact. We’re not even allowed to talk to each other.”

The real estate agent told the magazine that she has had trouble balancing work and motherhood in recent months as a single parent.

“With her being 2 years old, I don’t trust a lot of people watching my daughter, and so it’s like I’ve had to put my career and my jobs or anything I have to do on the back burner just because I’m with her,” she said. “It’s hard to find anybody to watch her.”

Harley also told In Touch that she believes Jersey Shore “completely ruined our family, ruined the person I was in love with.” That said, she acknowledged she did “like everybody on the show” at one point.

The MTV personality and the Las Vegas resident, who has a son named Mason from a previous relationship, started dating in 2017. They welcomed Ariana in April 2018, two months before Harley was arrested for dragging Ortiz-Magro with her car. (While the incident was documented on Jersey Shore, the case was eventually dismissed due to insufficient evidence.) The pair broke up and got back together several times before calling it quits for good after the reality star’s October 2019 arrest.

With reporting by Brody Brown