Father-daughter trip! In the midst of the drama with his ex Jen Harley, Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is headed home — and taking daughter Ariana Sky with him.

In an Instagram Story posted on Tuesday, July 3, the 32-year-old geotagged himself and his 3-month-old at Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport, writing “Someone’s excited to go to Jersey” in a hashtag. (He also showed off the baby girl’s Converse sneakers, which are bedazzled in the colors of the Italian flag.)

Earlier that day, Ortiz-Magro added a video of a cooing Ariana to his Instagram Story, joking that it was the first episode of her new podcast, “Chats With Ariana In The Morning.” In a hashtag for that update, he wrote she’s “excited to meet the rest of her NY/NJ family.”

As Us Weekly exclusively revealed, the drama between Ortiz-Magro and Harley reached a boiling point on June 24 when she was arrested for domestic battery after allegedly assaulting him and dragging him with a car.

“He asked [her to] pull over and let him out of the car,” a source told Us of the incident. “She stopped, and Ronnie tried getting out and got caught in his seatbelt. Jen started driving away, dragging Ronnie. … Ronnie’s face was bloodied and bruised, and he’s got a nasty road rash.”

Harley has since been released on $3,000 bail.

Ortiz-Magro and Harley were first spotted together in July 2017, and they welcomed Ariana on April 3. They split that same month, however, after fighting on Instagram Live.

