Rose McGowan says she never implied that Meryl Steep turned a blind eye to Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual misconduct. When Vogue Australia tweeted on Tuesday, December 19 “Meryl Streep has released a statement, hitting back at @rosemcgowan for accusing her of knowing about Weinstein’s crimes,” the actress responded: “F off. @vogueaustralia I did not accuse her of that. Step back.”

Just one day earlier, Streep told the Huffington Post in a statement that “it hurt to be attacked by Rose McGowan” in the press. “I want to let her know I did not know about Weinstein’s crimes, not in the ‘90s when he attacked her, or through subsequent decades when he proceeded to attack others,” the three-time Oscar winner said. “I wasn’t deliberately silent. I didn’t know. I don’t tacitly approve rape. I didn’t know. I don’t like young women being assaulted. I didn’t know this was happening.”

As previously reported, McGowan, 44, tweeted about Streep, 68, and the actresses who are planning to wear black to the 2018 Golden Globe Awards to silently protest sexual harassment. “YOUR SILENCE is THE problem,” she fumed in a December 16 tweet. “You’ll accept a fake award breathlessly & affect no real change. I despise your hypocrisy. Maybe you should all wear Marchesa,” she added, referencing Weinstein’s estranged wife Georgina Chapman’s fashion line. The post, which has been deleted, angered McGowan’s friend Amber Tamblyn.

“Telling us to all wear Marchesa? This is beneath you, Rose,” Tamblyn tweeted on Sunday. And McGowan agrees.

“The Marchesa line was beneath me and I am sorry for that,” the former Charmed star wrote on Monday. “Seeing that picture of Alyssa Milano with GC has invited something in me that I can’t quite articulate. There is no map for this road I’m on, I will f–k up. Peace be with you, go with Goddess.”

McGowan, who claimed that she was sexually assaulted by Weinstein and reportedly received a hefty payout for him, has been outspoken in the wake of the sexual misconduct scandal that is rocking Hollywood.

Weinstein’s spokesperson Sallie Hofmeister told Us Weekly in a statement in October: “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”

