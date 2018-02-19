Nearly three decades ago, Roseanne Barr took the field at an MLB game to sing the national anthem. The off-key performance, which ended with the actress spitting and grabbing her crotch, was widely criticized and even caught the attention of then-President George H.W. Bush, who called it “disgraceful.”

But Barr, 65, doesn’t think her screechy rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” was nearly as bad as the sultry one that Fergie sang at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, February 18. Hours after the former Black Eyed Peas singer, 42, hit the court at Los Angeles’ Staples Center, the Roseanne star tweeted, “Who saw Fergie’s national anthem performance at the NBA All Star Game? I think mine was better lowkey.”

Who saw Fergie's national anthem performance at the NBA All Star Game? I think mine was better lowkey — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) February 19, 2018

Twitter users berated Fergie after Sunday’s performance, with many people calling it “the worst rendition ever.” During the two-minute number, the camera panned through the arena, catching the reactions of the athletes and celebrities on the court and in the audience. Jimmy Kimmel, Chance the Rapper and Golden State Warriors player Draymond Green were among those who visibly laughed at the singer’s histrionics.

Charles Barkley asked his fellow commentators to share their thoughts during TNT’s halftime report, to which Shaquille O’Neal responded, “Oh, stop. Don’t do that. Leave my Fergie alone. Fergie, I love you. It was different. It was sexy.” Barkley replied, “Damn right it was different! I needed a cigarette after that.”

Khloé Kardashian — whose boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers — also reacted to the performance, tweeting, “This All Star opening is confusing me. WTF is going on? Anyone?”

