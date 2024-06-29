Martin Mull died at age 80 following a long-term illness.

Martin’s daughter, Maggie Mull — whom he shared with wife Wendy Haas — announced the death of her father via Instagram on Friday, June 28. “I am heartbroken to share that my father passed away at home on June 27th, after a valiant fight against a long illness,” she captioned a photo of the late actor petting his dog.

“He was known for excelling at every creative discipline imaginable and also for doing Red Roof Inn commercials,” she continued. “He would find that joke funny. He was never not funny. My dad will be deeply missed by his wife and daughter, by his friends and coworkers, by fellow artists and comedians and musicians, and—the sign of a truly exceptional person—by many, many dogs. I loved him tremendously.”

Martin was most known for his roles in Roseanne, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Arrested Development and Clue. Martin also guest starred in NBC’s Community, as well as The Afterparty and Grace and Frankie. In 2016, he was nominated for an Emmy for his part as Bob Bradley in the sitcom Veep.

Before finding love with Haas, 74, he was married to Sandra Baker from 1978 to 1981 and Kristin Johnson from 1972 to 1978.

Martin and Haas tied the knot in 1982 and were married for 41 years. Maggie followed in her dad’s footsteps in the entertainment industry and worked as a producer for shows including Family Guy, Maggie, Life in Pieces and Not Dead Yet — which also starred her dad.

Sabrina the Teenage Witch star Melissa Joan Hart also shared a tribute for Martin via Instagram on Friday. “Rest in Peace my friend. The incredible #MartinMull (Principal Kraft) has left us for his eternal rest,” she captioned a photo of the duo on set. “I have such fond memories of working with him and being in awe of his huge body of work.”

She continued: “He once told me that he takes every job he’s offered just in case the train comes to an end, which in this business tends to halt quickly. But he was an artist who liked to paint and build things with his hands, a musician and a wonderful man who i am better for knowing. He will be missed but this world has benefited from his being here. My deepest sympathies to his family and friends. I will continue to cherish the Martin Mull art work hanging in my home!”