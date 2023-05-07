A family-focused queen! Roselyn Sánchez exclusively revealed some fun facts about herself to Us Weekly that even some of her biggest fans might not know.

The 50-year-old Fantasy Island star — who tied the knot with Eric Winter in November 2008 — may be busy acting, directing, executive producing and podcast hosting, but there’s nothing she enjoys more than spending quality time with family.

“On Saturday nights, you’ll find me at home with my husband and kids after attending my daughter’s tennis tournaments,” Sánchez, who is the proud mom of daughter Sebella Rose, 11, and son Dylan Gabriel, 5, tells Us.

Sundays are also all about rest and relaxation — and sometimes fun excursions — with the ones she loves. “You’ll find me at home with the family or at an early dinner with them at Kiwami, Mantee or Black Market in Studio City [in Los Angeles],” she shares of her brood’s weekend routine.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

While her weekdays are reserved for work, the Devious Maids alum has found creative ways to spend time with her beau while working toward her career aspirations. She and Winter, 46, have cohosted the “He Said, Ella Dijo” podcast together since 2019. It’s something that keeps the couple close — even when they disagree on things.

“We’re always trying to find ways of collaborating, working together,” Sánchez told Us exclusively in October 2019 of her and the Rookie star’s on-air partnership. “If we work together, it means that we’re going to be located at the same place and that the family stays together.”

The twosome have shared the small screen as well, teaming up for Hallmark’s 2019 film A Taste of Summer.

“We had a blast, but our process is very different. This was a light-hearted romantic comedy, so there was no point in us being all crazy serious. I goof around on set and have fun with everybody,” Winter told Us of his wife at the time. “Roselyn was so serious. I was looking at her like, ‘Why do you look like you want to kill me? We’re working together, we’re supposed to be falling in love!’”

While Sánchez loves teaming up with her other half, that doesn’t mean she hasn’t fantasized about other collaborations. “Al Pacino is my dream costar. Since I started acting, [working with him] has been one of my goals,” she gushes to Us, adding that she also grew up being inspired by Meryl Streep and Helen Hunt — whom she was “obsessed” with watching on the iconic sitcom Mad About You.

New episodes of Fantasy Island season 2 air on FOX Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Keep scrolling to learn more about Sánchez:

1. My favorite guilty-pleasure TV show is Love Is Blind.

2. My secret talent is that I can move my nose like Samantha in Bewitched.

3. My first car was a White Pontiac Sunfire.

4. Eva Longoria is the most famous person in my phonebook.

5. My favorite items in my wardrobe are all of my maxi “comfy” Rachel Pally dresses.

6. My favorite room in my house is the living room.

7. My ideal comfort food is Cheetos.

8. On Saturday nights, you’ll find me at home with my husband [Eric Winter] and kids after attending my daughter’s tennis tournaments.

9. On Sunday afternoons, you’ll find me at home with the family or at an early dinner with them at Kiwami, Mantee or Black Market in Studio City.

10. I don’t like cooking, but salmon and mashed potatoes is my favorite meal to make.

11. I’d like to go to Japan. There’s something about their aesthetics and how incredibly advanced they seem.

12. My alternate profession would be a figure skater.

13. In the Meantime is my favorite book.

14. My celebrity crush was Jean-Claude Van Damme.

15. The song that brings back the best memories is “Stuck on You” by Lionel Richie.

16. My go-to karaoke song is “I Will Survive.”

17. Meeting Barack Obama in Washington was my most starstruck moment.

18. I decompress after a long day by reading a good book.

19. My most embarrassing on-set moment was telling an actor how excited I was to meet him and how much I loved his work, and the person looking at me like I was a weirdo in front of everybody.

20. One beauty product I can’t live without is Ráya Mint Soufflé.

21. The proudest moment from my career was writing, producing, starring and directing my short film, Satos.

22. My favorite movie is An Officer and a Gentleman.

23. Al Pacino is my dream costar. Since I started acting,[ working with him] has been one of my goals.

24. The actresses I looked up to the most while growing up were Meryl Streep and Helen Hunt. It’s always been about Meryl, and I was obsessed with Helen’s acting on Mad About You.

25. One place everyone should visit in Puerto Rico is Old San Juan.