Rosie O'Donnell Tells Kanye West to Take His 'Meds' After Twitter Rants

Reaching out. Rosie O’Donnell sent Kanye West a message about his mental health in the aftermath of his recent Twitter rants.

The 43-year-old Yeezy designer, who announced his bid for the presidency in July, celebrated the success of his campaign to be placed on ballots across the country. “Praise God … look at all the ballots we’re on On 🕊,” he tweeted on Friday, August 21. “Oklahoma Arkansas Vermont West Virginia Colorado Iowa Utah Minnesota Tennessee Virginia.”

Soon after, the 58-year-old actress voiced her concern for West’s well-being. “Ye – u must take ur meds – save urself – get balanced,” she replied via Twitter. “If ur mom was here she would say that to u – with so much love.”

West’s late mother, Donda, died in November 2007 after suffering a heart attack. One day before her death, she underwent cosmetic procedures performed by Dr. Jan Adams for liposuction, a tummy tuck and breast reduction. In 2015, the “Stronger” rapper revealed in an interview with Q magazine that he holds himself accountable for his mother’s passing, noting at the time, “If I had never moved to L.A., she’d be alive.”

After announcing in July that he would be running for president, West released a new song in his mother’s honor titled “Donda.” The same month, he made headlines after salaaming his wife, Kim Kardashian, and mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, for trying to “lock me up like the movie Get Out” after his emotional campaign rally in South Carolina. West later apologized to Kardashian, 39, for putting their personal lives on public display.

Though the couple has had a rocky few months, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that they’re working on repairing their relationship. The duo tied the knot in May 2014 and share four children: North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 15 months.

“Kim is focused on healing her relationship with Kanye and has been busy taking care of their kids and him,” the insider said earlier this month. “She has been helping and supporting him a ton while he’s been struggling with his mental health and wants him to know and feel that she is there for him through thick and thin.”

The “Heartless” artist, for his part, is taking time to focus on taking care of his health after being diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2017.

“Kanye is doing a lot better,” a source tells Us. “He’s in a much, much better headspace.”