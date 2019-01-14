All you need is love! Ross Mathews is getting serious with new boyfriend Ryan Fogarty, a former tour production assistant for LeAnn Rimes, months after splitting from Salvador Camarena, a source reveals to Us Weekly exclusively.

“Ross and Ryan have been out and about for a little while now as a couple,” the insider tells Us. “Their relationship was long-distance … but it’s getting more serious and Ryan has been staying with Ross in Los Angeles. The couple like to visit karaoke bars and sing together — they have a lot in common. Their energies just click.”

In early December, fans speculated that the 39-year-old Chelsea Lately star and Fogarty were romantically involved after the twosome attended a tree-lighting ceremony at The Abbey in West Hollywood. Weeks later, the pair rang in the new year with friends while vacationing in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

“The couple have known each other for more than a decade, but always as friends,” the source explained to Us. “Ross and Ryan were both in committed, long-term relationships previously and have tremendous respect for their ex partners.”

The Celebrity Big Brother alum announced his split from Camarena — his partner for nearly a decade — in November.

“After nearly ten years together, Salvador and I have decided that the time has come to part ways,” the TV personality wrote on Instagram at the time. “This split is amicable and filled with kindness, compassion and a genuine love for one another. As we go forward, each of us feels as if he has a cheerleader in our corner — a family member for life. We are happy. Thank you all for your well wishes and love.”

