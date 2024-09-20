Pat Sajak’s daughter, Maggie Sajak’s relationship with Scottish actor Ross McCall appears to be going strong.

“It’s early,” McCall told Jenny Mollen of his new romance when appearing on her “All the Fails” podcast last month. While the Band of Brothers alum didn’t offer up a name, he did say there was “a girlfriend” in the picture.

“When the girlfriend’s over, she knows that she’s definitely on the floor,” McCall said, referring to his dog. Mollen, 45, quipped, “So she’s on the floor a lot these days.”

In April, Us Weekly obtained photos of Sajak, 29, sharing a kiss with McCall, 49, during a Los Angeles outing. Pictures showed the pair looking loved up while walking said dog. At one point, they even shared a kiss.

While McCall says heprefers to keep his relationships low-key, he hasn’t been shy about “liking” Sajak’s recent Instagram posts.

During Mollen’s podcast episode, McCall also spoke candidly about his two failed engagements. While they didn’t discuss his exes — actresses Jennifer Love Hewitt and Alessandra Mastronardi — by name, the actor got real about what he looks for in a romantic partner and what went wrong in his prior romances.

“I’m reasonably private for somebody who’s in the public eye,” he said. “Listen, things don’t work out. I’ve got no ill feelings. I mean, I was heartbroken each time. I believe in partnership and I’m not very good with loss.”

McCall continued: “I felt I lost something. I don’t feel that I lost in like a competitive way.”

He and Hewitt started dating in 2005 and were engaged by 2007. The actors called off their relationship in December 2008, before walking down the aisle.

“I think I had a player reputation, which wasn’t necessarily true,” McCall told Mollen, referring to the period of time following his and Hewitt’s split. (Hewitt married Brian Hallisay in 2013.)

McCall’s second high-profile engagement was to Italian star Mastronardi. The former couple took their relationship public in 2019, and news of their engagement went public in 2021. It’s unclear when they split, but Mastronardi married Gianpaolo Sannino in 2023.

“Partnership is a big deal to me,” McCall told Mollen. “We’re slightly older now, right? And so, there’s certain things we’ve learned, we’ve gone through relationships. I sort of feel like if I had the mentality I have now when I had then, there wouldn’t have been the problems that you have — ego, pride, all that kind of nonsense. I’m probably, yes, I am a hopeless romantic.”