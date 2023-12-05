Senior members of the royal family have “no official response” after Piers Morgan claimed that Omid Scobie’s Endgame stated King Charles III and Kate Middleton made allegedly “racist” comments about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son, Archie.

“The royals have all held strategy meetings regarding how to handle the accusations of racism,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, noting that royal family members plan to “respond through their actions.”

Multiple reports claimed that the Dutch version of the book was published with the names printed, which the author denied.

Morgan, 58, for his part, alleged during a November 29 episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored that Charles, 75, and Kate, 41, were the names printed in the Dutch version. The British people “who actually pay for the British royal family” are “entitled” to know, Morgan stated on his show.

The insider told Us, however, that Kate “has made no such comments” and “Kate feels that she has been unfairly dragged into this.”

A separate source told Us last week that Kate “was 100 percent not one of the people who discussed it.” The insider added, “She is saddened that her name got pulled into this because she had nothing to do with it.”

Morgan echoed similar sentiments, during his broadcast, saying that he doesn’t “believe any racist comments were ever made by any of the royal family.”

The racism controversy started in 2021 when Meghan, 42, claimed that a member of the royal family raised “concerns” about “how dark” her and Harry’s firstborn would be. (Meghan and Harry are parents to Archie, now 4, and Lilibet, 2.)

“That conversation I’m never going to share. But at the time, it was awkward. I was a bit shocked. I’m not comfortable sharing it,” Harry, 39, said during the now-infamous CBS interview. He has never revealed who made the comments but did later clarify that it was not the late Queen Elizabeth II nor the late Prince Philip.

The palace addressed the controversy in a statement to Us Weekly from March 2021.

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning,” Buckingham Palace’s statement read. “While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

Prince William was also questioned at the time.

“Is the royal family racist?” a Sky News reporter asked in 2021. William responded, “We’re very much not a racist family.”

As for Scobie, the royal enthusiast noted that he was “frustrated,” referring to the racism scandal resurfacing.

“I never submitted a book that had those names in it,” the Endgame author stated in an interview with ITV’s This Morning on November 30.