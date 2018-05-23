The struggle is real when it comes to taking group portraits of kids. Someone is always picking their nose, crying or fussing with their dress. Yet royal wedding photographer Alexi Lubomirski managed to nail the perfect shot on Saturday, May 19.

In the impossibly cute picture, six bridesmaids and four page boys — all under the age of 8 pose around Duchess Meghan (nee Markle) and Prince Harry. But Lubomirski can’t chalk it all up to talent.

“They were being bribed with one Smartie here, one Smartie there,” the photographer told Reuters in an interview published on Wednesday, May 23. (Smarties in the U.K. aren’t chalky candies, but rather colorful, sugar-coated chocolate confections manufactured by Nestle.)

“As soon as the kids came onto the set, I immediately just shouted out ‘Who likes Smarties?’ and then everybody, hands up, smiles, even some adults put up their hands,” recalled Lubomirski. They are certainly a favorite with Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The Telegraph reported that their nanny, Maria Borrallo, promised them Smarties after the ceremony if they behaved!

Lubomirski also opened up about capturing the the Duke and Duchess of Sussex laughing on the steps of St. George’s Chapel.

“It was just one of those magical moments, when you’re a photographer and everything falls into place,” he told Reuters. “The sun is setting right just over the top of Windsor Castle just behind them, it was just the most serene, beautiful light, they’re in love, walking around this beautiful garden.”

That’s when he had the idea for them to sit down on the stairs. “She just slumped in between his legs,” he revealed. “They were just laughing because they were joking about how they were exhausted and finally it was over.”

